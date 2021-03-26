John Wayne Gacy's Home Was Demolished in 1979 to Make Way for a New One

If you're the kind of weirdo that loves obsessing over serial killers, studying their M.O.'s, then there's a good chance you've come across the horrifying story of John Wayne Gacy . This disgusting murderer dressed up as a clown and would perform at birthday parties and charitable functions...perhaps as a cover-up for his horrible crimes , which all occurred either at or near the location of his house.

Where is the location of John Wayne Gacy's house?

Between at least 1972 and 1978, John Wayne Gacy stalked, raped, and killed no fewer than 33 young men and boys. Twenty-nine bodies were found buried underneath the home and in its immediate surrounding area. The original Norwood Park, Chicago, Ill. house that was located on 8213 W. Summerdale Ave., however, is no more. He was apprehended on December 21, 1978, and some four months later in April of 1979, the home was demolished.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

While it's easy to assume that the reason for the home's destruction was because local authorities wanted to banish any memories of "the evil that resided there," it was mainly because of how thoroughly the house was picked apart by local law enforcement and investigative teams. It was gutted to the point where it was deemed to be structurally unsound.

Since it was a safety hazard at the point, the house was demolished completely. Gacy was on death row (he would ultimately be executed via lethal injection in 1994) and the property was foreclosed on in 1984. It was ultimately sold to a savings loan, probably for pennies on the dollar. Patricia Jendrycki purchased the house in 1986 and had its address changed to 8215 W. Summerdale Ave. in what was most likely an attempt to distance the land from its sordid history.

Article continues below advertisement

Patricia lived in it for some 18 years before ultimately selling it to new owners in 2004. In 2019, the home was listed for $489,000, until it was dropped to $459,000. However, as of this writing, it appears that the home is off the market and is currently valued at just over $414,000 on Zillow.

41 years ago, John Wayne Gacy was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys. But a new documentary series raises questions about whether he might have killed even more people during his horrific series of killings in the 1970s. https://t.co/ab9iLKa23s — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 22, 2021