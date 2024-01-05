Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Jonathan Bennett From 'Mean Girls' Is Married to Another Famous Actor Jonathan Bennett stole everyone's heart in 'Mean Girls,' but only one person has his heart in real life. Here's a look back into his dating history. By Alex West Jan. 5 2024, Published 8:59 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Reviving Mean Girls has breathed new life into fans swooning over Jonathan Bennett. Naturally, everyone wants a better peek into the actor's love life to figure out if they have a chance with the hunk.

Since Jonathan's days at North Shore High School, he has come out as gay. However, his public dating history includes a couple of women before he came out in 2017.

Who is Jonathan Bennett married to?

Jonathan married television host Jaymes Vaughan in March 2022 after their 2020 engagement. They had a destination wedding in Mexico with their friends and family. However, they made an effort to keep their ceremony as inclusive as possible.

"When you're part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet," Jaymes told PEOPLE. "The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family."

Jonathan noted that their wedding day wasn't just about them, but the community at large. "It's gender-neutral but everyone looks represented and feels sexy in their own way," he explained. "So it's like a new tradition for the community. You don't have to do dresses and tuxes. Anyone who wants to wear a tux, wear a tux, go for it."

The wedding even came with a brand partnership. They worked with Kay Jewelers for the wedding bands that they exchanged and then made the same rings available for purchase in store.

Jonathan previously dated Matt Dallas.

Before formerly coming out, Jonathan dated Matt Dallas. While he was reportedly outed by Julianne Hough in 2014, he didn't make the official statement until 2017, according to Pride.

During this time of awkward limbo between speculation and coming out, he dated Matt in 2014 and 2015. This was a fairly public relationship, but it wasn't widely acknowledged except by gossip blogs like Perez Hilton.

“They’ve been dating for a while now and are very happy,” an anonymous source and friend of the former couple told the publication in 2009. That's where things get a bit dicey: due to industry speculation and homophobia, the exact timeline of their relationship is a bit unknown. Whether or not they were involved before 2014 isn't completely understood.

Jonathan publicly dated Stephanie Pratt and Elizabeth Hendrickson.

What happens behind closed doors is surely not something the average person is privy to, so one can only speculate on the terms of Jonathan's prior relationships with women. However, technically he publicly dated Elizabeth Hendrickson and Stephanie Pratt.

Jonathan and Elizabeth dated from 2001–2003. The actor is famous for her role in the American soap opera All My Children. They haven't publicly said much about the relationship since, but Jonathan did admit to Soap Opera Digest in 2017 that they ran into each other.