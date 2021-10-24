Jorge Nava Spent Two and a Half Years in Prison — What Did the Star of '90 Day Fiancé' Do?

The star was arrested in February 2018 in Arizona for drug offenses. He reportedly spent two days in prison before getting released on a $25,000 bail. He received a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence in September 2018, but he was discharged early in May 2020. So, what exactly did Jorge do?

Intriguingly enough, Jorge and Anfisa Arkhipchenko , his partner on 90 Day Fiancé , didn't break up immediately after his arrest. In fact, Jorge filed for divorce in August 2020, after around three years of marriage.

"I feel like it's really harsh of a penalty for the crime being. Just because it's marijuana-related and right now, it's going legal," Jorge said. "I feel like the whole fact of it, going to prison over the same stuff that’s legal is kinda crazy to me."

"When I first started, with the charges against me, I was looking at around 24 years, something like that, some ridiculous number," Jorge told TMZ . "But luckily, my lawyer was able to work out a plea agreement, and I got the charges dropped, and I ended up pleading to a class four felony in Arizona."

He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the intent to transport and/or sell marijuana. He received a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence in September 2018. Jorge reportedly pled guilty to drug trafficking before.

90 Day Fiancé veteran Jorge Nava was arrested in February 2018 in Arizona after the police found 293 pounds of high-grade marijuana in his car.

Jorge Nava and his current girlfriend and baby mama, Rhoda Blua, started talking before his release from prison in 2020.

The circumstances surrounding Jorge' and Anfisa's breakup are somewhat murky. In an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, Jorge reportedly remarked that Anfisa left him for good a few months after he went to prison. Per Screen Rant, however, the stars might have stayed in touch until the summer of 2019. What's more, Jorge put down Nov. 19, 2019, as the date of their separation in the divorce papers. Jorge and his new girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, reportedly started talking in 2020.

Jorge and Rhoda launched a family YouTube channel in April 2021, soon after their first daughter, Zara, was born. Rhoda shared a few details about how their love story began in a video titled "Our first video (Meet my family)."

"When Jorge had barely been released there was a photo that was roaming around Instagram," Rhoda said. "It popped up on my newsfeed. It was the picture where he was in the all-orange suit or like the jumpsuit, and so I had seen ,and I was kind of like, 'Interested!'"

As Jorge explained, the photo was taken before his release, but it started going viral after he left prison. "I looked him up, and then I realized that we had common interests, business-wise, and so, I messaged him, and I didn't think he was going to respond," she added. "I wasn't expecting him to respond. It started off super friendly."