Josh Duggar's Net Worth May Not Be What You'd Expect

The Duggar family from 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On has been going through a lot publicly since the arrest of Jim Bob and Michelle’s eldest son, Josh Duggar . In April 2021, the FBI took him in for charges surrounding child pornography, and his future is hanging in the balance. He pled not guilty to the charges but is still in custody.

Another unclear aspect is the future of Josh's reality show. Just like Jim Bob, Josh was bringing in reality TV money to help support his wife and family of six kids with one on the way. The show Counting On focused on the lives of the adult Duggar kids. But with his arrest, the future of the show and his net worth could be in serious trouble.

What is Josh Duggar's net worth?

Of course we know Josh from reality TV fame thanks to his large family, but it's unclear how much money if any he received for appearing on 19 Kids. But it is estimated that his parents received anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000 per episode. That show is no longer on the air but Counting On is. Josh and his family get residual checks whenever it airs, and since the show isn't canceled, there may be another season without him in it. TLC has yet to announce a decision about the show's fate.

Aside from that, Josh also used to be a car salesman. After 19 Kids was canceled, Josh was in the media for all the wrong reasons. It was reported that as a teenager, he molested several young girls, including some of his sisters. It was also revealed that he was cheating on his wife Anna. "I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife," he said in a statement on the Duggar family's website.

