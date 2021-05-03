Josh Duggar's Net Worth May Not Be What You'd Expect

Josh Duggar's Net Worth May Not Be What You'd ExpectBy Kori Williams
May. 3 2021, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
The Duggar family from 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On has been going through a lot publicly since the arrest of Jim Bob and Michelle’s eldest son, Josh Duggar. In April 2021, the FBI took him in for charges surrounding child pornography, and his future is hanging in the balance. He pled not guilty to the charges but is still in custody.
Another unclear aspect is the future of Josh's reality show. Just like Jim Bob, Josh was bringing in reality TV money to help support his wife and family of six kids with one on the way. The show Counting On focused on the lives of the adult Duggar kids. But with his arrest, the future of the show and his net worth could be in serious trouble.
What is Josh Duggar's net worth?
Of course we know Josh from reality TV fame thanks to his large family, but it's unclear how much money if any he received for appearing on 19 Kids. But it is estimated that his parents received anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000 per episode.
That show is no longer on the air but Counting On is. Josh and his family get residual checks whenever it airs, and since the show isn't canceled, there may be another season without him in it. TLC has yet to announce a decision about the show's fate.
Aside from that, Josh also used to be a car salesman. After 19 Kids was canceled, Josh was in the media for all the wrong reasons. It was reported that as a teenager, he molested several young girls, including some of his sisters.
It was also revealed that he was cheating on his wife Anna. "I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife," he said in a statement on the Duggar family's website.
After this, Josh reportedly got help for sex addiction and after treatment, he started his car business. He's apparently been running the business for years and has been supporting his family with it.
But with his arrest, it's unclear what will happen to it moving forward. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Josh is worth $200,000. It may not seem like a lot especially since his parents are millionaires, but Anna has said that Josh is able to support his family just fine.
Josh's wife defended him against a comment asking if he could afford to have more kids.
Just a few days before Josh was arrested, Anna announced on Instagram that they will be having a seventh child. "It’s a girl," the caption began. "We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!"
But not everyone was overjoyed with the news. One person asked if Josh would be able to afford the new addition to their family.
"How do you afford all those kids? Does Josh even work?" the commenter asked.
Anna replied, "Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family." Right now, Anna's reply has over 1,220 likes and tons of her fans are defending her and her family in the comments. But it's still unclear what will happen to Josh and the rest of his family now that these very serious allegations have come to light.