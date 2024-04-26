Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Josh O'Connor's Dating History: A Look at the 'Challengers' Star's Relationships Josh O'Connor has admitted to doing wild things to try to get a girlfriend. But, who is he currently dating? By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 26 2024, Published 5:39 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Renowned for his compelling performances in various film and television projects including Netflix's The Crown and the Zendaya-led film Challengers, British actor Josh O'Connor has not only captivated audiences with his acting prowess but also garnered attention for his intriguing dating history.

Over the years, fans and followers have been curious about the romantic entanglements of this talented actor, seeking to unravel the mysteries of his personal life. From rumored relationships to confirmed partnerships, here's what we know about Josh's dating history.



A look at Josh O'Connor's dating history.

Josh's romantic life has been a subject of interest for many, with one particular relationship taking center stage in the public eye. Margot Hauer-King is the only known girlfriend of Josh, with their relationship becoming public in 2019, per Elle.

Margot works in advertising/marketing, according to her LinkedIn, while her brother, Jonah Hauer-King, is recognized for his role as Prince Eric in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Also, Jeremy King, Margot's father, is a well-known London restauranteur.

"[Josh is] a very private guy, so this is a big deal," a friend of Josh's told the Daily Mail in November 2019 about the couple, who reportedly lived together in East London at the time. "It's serious. He's found the one." Later, per Elle, the couple reportedly lived together in New York around 2021.

It's unknown whether Josh and Margot are still together today, but apparently he moved back to the U.K. in 2023.

Other than Margot, the grapevine has been abuzz over the years with whispers suggesting a potential romantic involvement between Josh and Emma Corrin, his fellow star from the acclaimed series The Crown. Their palpable chemistry on screen has stirred discussions among fans, with many speculating about the possibility of a deeper connection beyond their on-screen portrayals. While the nature of their relationship isn't public, fans are still hyped to see the duo acting together.

X user @Jinkkook4ever shared, "No acting duo will ever top Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor. I'm just violently in love with Josh O'Connor and Emma is so so f----ing talented and they were perfect Charles and Diana."

Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor of "The Crown"

Josh O'Connor had a crush on FKA Twigs when they were schoolmates.

Another rumor about Josh's dating history is with singer FKA Twigs, whom Josh knew in middle school. In an interview with GQ, Josh shared that he had a big crush on FKA Twigs while they were in school together. He shared that he even went as far as joining a band to impress her.

"I really shouldn’t be saying this, but it’s hilarious. I was in a band called Orange Output basically to try and get Twigs to go out with me. I was the lead singer, and one of the lyrics I wrote was ‘I’m addicted to crack, motherf---er.’ The closest thing I’d had to crack was Coco Pops."