Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > The Crown Who Is "King" Tony in 'The Crown'? He Isn't a King at All — In Real Life Who is "King" Tony in 'The Crown'? It's all part of a trippy dream Queen Elizabeth II has during Season 6 of the Netflix show. Details are ahead. By Melissa Willets Dec. 19 2023, Published 10:25 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Gist: Season 6 of The Crown debuted its final episodes on Netflix, and there's one scene people are talking about.

Queen Elizabeth II has a dream about a new king replacing her on the throne.

The dream highlights the tensions between HRM and Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was elected in 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

Finally! The last episodes of Season 6 of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix. Fans can't get enough. Although, many have questions about a new "king" and want to know more.

Before fans say farewell to the series that chronicles the lives of the royal family throughout multiple generations, a new "king" is introduced. Who is King Tony? Well, he isn't exactly a king. Keep reading for all of the details.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

So, who is "King" Tony in 'The Crown'?

"King" Tony is actually Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was elected in a landslide vote in 1997. His election to the head of the British government happened just months before Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris.

Article continues below advertisement

The dynamic between Queen Elizabeth II — as well as the rest of the royal family — and Blair was explored in the 2006 film The Queen. And now, in Season 6 of The Crown, the tension in the country around this time is part of the storyline.

In Peter Morgan's controversial telling, the queen feels threatened that Blair (Bertie Carvel) is so popular in Britain. "Historically, I've not worried too much about prime ministers' popularity. It tends to come and go very quickly," the queen, played by Imelda Staunton, says to an aide. "But I've a feeling that could be different with Mr. Blair. People really do seem to love him and see him as a true son of England, and a unifying national symbol in a way they used to see, well, me," she adds.

Article continues below advertisement

The final season of The Crown contains a dream sequence wherein the late Queen Elizabeth II attends the coronation of King Tony Blair featuring a childrens choir cover of Things Can Only Get Better by D:Ream.



I am left with no choice but to demand the arrest of Peter Morgan. pic.twitter.com/Ue1mH5Axce — Women for Wes (@Women4Wes) December 14, 2023

In fact, the monarch is so concerned about her position following Blair's election that in The Crown's version of events, she has a dream that he replaces her as monarch, becoming King Tony. Some people found the scene to be in poor taste, to put it mildly, with one Twitter user calling for the creator's arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Elizabeth and Tony Blair never really got on so great.

According to multiple reports, the queen and the youngest prime minister to ever be elected to British parliament never had the relationship that, say, she enjoyed with Winston Churchill.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

It has been suggested that among the reasons that the queen was never super fond of Blair is that he wasn't as formal with her as she was used to from previous parliament leaders. He also moved their weekly meeting to a more convenient time for him, which didn't exactly sit well with HRM.