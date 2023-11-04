Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Josh Richards Looks For a Home on 'Selling Sunset' — But Who Is He? Josh Richards is the first potential homebuyer of 'Selling Sunset' Season 7. But how did he become so successful before turning 21? Find out below By Emma Saletta Nov. 4 2023, Updated 1:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@joshrichards

Season 7 of Selling Sunset has finally premiered with the return of everyone's favorite realtors trying to sell homes to the L.A. elite. One of them is entrepreneur and TikTok star Josh Richards.

He is the client of longtime Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa. However, a very pregnant Heather introduces him to Bre Tiesi during the Season 7 premiere since she is on maternity leave. Bre learns a little bit about the boy millionaire, and what he's accomplished to get there. So, who is Josh? Why can he afford a nearly $7 million dollar home before turning 21? Keep reading and find out.

Josh Richards became a social media star long before 'Selling Sunset'.

Josh debuted on social media in 2019, but it was 2020 when he rose to prominence as a member of the Sway House. TalentX Entertainment created the house that quickly became popular on TikTok, but as of 2021, the Sway House members broke up.

The breakup didn't stop Josh from growing his social media platform. As of this publication, he has over 6 million followers on Instagram, over 25 million followers on TikTok, and over 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Bre is shocked when Josh Richards talks about his work life on 'Selling Sunset'.

Heather gives Bre a quick rundown of what Josh is known for, and how he got his start on TikTok and YouTube. However, the influencer talks more about his work outside social media, leaving Bre slightly stunned. "I also have a production company and a venture fund now," he confirms during the episode. He adds, "I own multiple companies and invest."

"This generation is just different," Bre states. However, once Josh tells her he's 20, her response is, "I'm sorry what?" Bre eventually jokes that because of his age she, "can't date him," to which Josh replies, "Well I mean you never know."

Josh has even more business experience under his belt at a young age.

Josh first worked with former Sway House member Bryce Hall in 2020 to create Ani Energy, a 30-calorie energy drink available in stores and online. The duo promoted their products regularly through Instagram and TikTok until 2022 — then, they recruited product ambassadors once their product took off.