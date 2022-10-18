Even 'FBI: Most Wanted's Remy Scott Has a Soft Side — Who Plays His Girlfriend, April Brooks?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 on CBS.

Just because Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) is the head of the Fugitive Task Force, that doesn't mean he lacks room in his heart to enjoy a side of romance on FBI: Most Wanted.

He's still going strong with Judge April Brooks (Wendy Moniz), who was last seen attending an auction with Remy on FBI: Most Wanted Season 4, Episode 4.