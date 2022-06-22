Juju From 'Buckhead Shore' Talks Running a Strip Club: "That's Pretty Much My Whole Storyline" (EXCLUSIVE)

But what fans are sure to wonder is where Juju's strip club Magic City is and what his life is like as someone who helps manage it. Distractify spoke exclusively with the Buckhead Shore cast ahead of the series premiere and learned how they know each other (they're all longtime friends) and how Juju has adjusted to juggling Magic City and an MTV reality show.

Spoiler alert: His newfound fame might mean he needs to hand over some of his control to someone else.