JuJu Smith-Schuster's Super Bowl LVII Debut Is "Questionable" Amid Knee Injury By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 30 2023, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Fortunately for Chiefs fans, the team defeated Cincinnati and earned a spot in Arizona for the Football’s biggest night. Kansas City’s Super Bowl opportunity comes after a season of significant injuries among the players.

In the AFC Championship, three players sat the competition out due to their injuries, including former Pittsburgh Steelers star Joshua “JuJu” Smith-Schuster. Since JuJu’s injury, fans are worried the wide receiver might not participate in his first Super Bowl.

Source: Getty Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster injury update explained ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

JuJu entered his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Fall of 2022 after a five-season reign with the Steelers. Since signing his $10.75 million contract with the Chiefs, fans predicted he might receive his first shot at the Super Bowl in his career. JuJu proved them right on Sunday when his team won against the Bengals after he faced a significant injury on the field.

During the game, the Chiefs’ official Twitter account reported that JuJu suffered a knee injury and had to sit the rest of the game out. The team’s handle also stated that linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and JuJu’s fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. were also injured and said all three players could potentially sit the Super Bowl out.

LB Willie Gay (shoulder), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), and WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) are questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/NWhBWdrOKR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023

“LB Willie Gay (shoulder), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), and WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) are questionable to return,” the account’s admin wrote.

Although JuJu had to sit out out the rest of the game, fans shouldn’t be too concerned about his injury. As many fans noted on Twitter, JuJu will have two weeks to nurse his injury before returning for the Super Bowl. So, there’s still a solid chance he will be playing to earnring and won’t have to watch his team from the sidelines.

“Long Beach Poly’s JuJu Smith Schuster came out of this game with a knee injury, but he and his teammates are going to the Super Bowl!” 562 Sports editor Mike Guardabascio tweeted on Sunday. “Bring another one back to the city @TeamJuJu.”

JuJu didn’t mention any possibility of him not being at the Super Bowl. The California native posted a photo on his Instagram after the AFC Championship win and expressed his gratitude for attending the big game. “SURREAL — Super Bowl-bound!” JuJu wrote under a photo of him and his teammates.

Patrick Mahomes also endured an injury during Kansas City Chief’s AFC Championship game.

Before JuJu’s injury, Kansas City already had several injuries within the team. KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes played the entire AFC Championship game after suffering from a high ankle sprain just one week prior to the game.

After leading the team to a shot at the Super Bowl, fans praised Patrick for the strength and resilience he found in such a short time. “Patrick Mahomes, with an injured ankle and some beat-up wide receivers out, played Joe Burrow by a mile,” one fan tweeted after KC’s victory. “Stop arguing who the best quarterback in the league is. It's Patrick Mahomes.”