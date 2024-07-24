Home > Entertainment Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Net Worth Reflects a Long and Impressive Career From Elaine to Christine to Selina, Julia has worn many hats — all of them flawlessly. By Jamie Lee Jul. 24 2024, Published 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It goes without saying that Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a national treasure. Whether you knew her first as Elaine Benes or you met her when she was VP Selina Meyer, you know that she is incredible in every project she touches. She is also ridiculously likable, and when you see her on screen, it feels like you're seeing an old pal.

With her incredible career, it makes sense that she would have an impressive net worth to show for it, right? On that note, here's what we know about that...

Julia with husband Brad and their sons Henry and Charlie in June 2024

What is Julia-Louis Dreyfus's net worth?

Manhattan-born Julia broke into the comedy scene with Chicago's Practical Theatre Company before getting cast on Saturday Night Live for its eighth season when she was 21. Her future husband, Brad Hall, actually joined her there at the same time, having both been recruited from their Chicago improv group. Julia stayed on SNL until Season 10, later admitting that the show's environment (i.e., sexism and a whole lot of drug use) just wasn't for her.

Julia's big break would come in 1990, when she was cast as Elaine Benes on what would become one of the best sitcoms of all time — Seinfeld. And even though she might forever be Elaine for many of us, she still somehow managed to move on to not one, but two successful shows after Seinfeld ended in 1998: The New Adventures of Old Christine (which ran from 2005 to 2010) and Veep (which ran from 2011 to 2019). She's also made several appearances on the iconic Curb Your Enthusiasm, playing a heightened version of herself.

The 'Seinfeld' gang

Oh, and she's also snagged numerous awards and nominations along the way, including Emmys for all three of her aforementioned comedy series. And she very deservedly received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 1998. These days, she continues to act (she's even part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now), and you can listen to her delightful voice on her podcast, Wiser Than Me, which was named Apple's Best Podcast of the Year in 2023.

With this kind of incredible career, it only makes sense that Julia has amassed a pretty penny. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she's worth a whopping $250 million. And lest you think that Julia's money may come from her family (her father was successful French businessman Gérard Louis-Dreyfus, who died in 2016), it appears she has not yet inherited her portion of her father's reported $4 billion estate.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Actress, Comedian
Net worth: $250 million

Birthdate: Jan. 13, 1961
Birthplace: New York, N.Y.
Birth name: Julia Scarlett Elizabeth Louis-Dreyfus
Father: Gérard Louis-Dreyfus
Mother: Judith LeFever
Marriages: Brad Hall​​ (m. 1981)
Children: Henry and Charlie