Jun Yu Reveals 'Mulan' Was the First Disney Movie He Ever Watched (EXCLUSIVE)

The live-action Disney remake of Mulan is a full-circle moment for actor Jun Yu . The young Hollywood star (and part-time rapper) is making his feature film debut as Cricket in the reboot, and along with honoring his Asian heritage, Jun also revealed that Mulan was his introduction to Disney movies.

"I grew up around the time the animated Mulan first released and ultimately it became the first Disney thing I ever saw," he told Distractify exclusively. "So I was a huge fan!"

Fast forward, and Jun is starring alongside Yifeu Liu (Mulan), Jet Li (Emperor), and Li Gong (Xianniang) in the 2020 remake as Cricket, Mulan’s comrade and confidant as she enters military training and war.