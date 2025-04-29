Everything to Know About Justin Gimelstob and Amanda Kloots's Relationship Timeline Justin Gimelstob and Amanda Kloots started dating in early 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 29 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Nothing brings two fandoms together like two people from different entertainment industries stepping out as an official couple. That's sort of what happened when retired tennis pro Justin Gimelstob and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots made their relationship public. But what is the timeline of their relationship and how did they even meet?

Before they made their relationship official in 2025, they had both been married before. For Amanda, it was with her late husband Canadian actor and singer Nick Cordero, who passed away in 2020, and with whom she has a son. For Justin, it was with his ex-wife, psychologist Cary Sinnott, who he had a son with as well. But when it comes to Amanda and Justin, let's take a closer look at their relationship first.

Justin Gimelstob and Amanda Kloots's relationship timeline has fans curious.

Justin and Amanda went public, so to speak, at the April 28, 2025 Women's Cancer Research Fund's event, Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton. The couple appeared on the red carpet, per People, and officially revealed to the world that they were dating. They didn't share how long they had been dating up until that point.

However, the outlet reported, Amanda admitted that the relationship was "very new" at the event. That means they likely got together in early 2025, at least officially, anyway. When the couple spoke with Parade, Justin joked that he and Amanda were already dating for a year but she wasn't aware, because he had been trying to figure out how to link up with her properly.

Justin Gimelstob and Amanda Kloots met through friends.

Justin also shared with Parade that he and Amanda finally met face to face after he initially saw her at a tennis event thanks to mutual friends. "I tried to recruit her onto the tennis court, so I tried to use that," Justin told the outlet. "She made it very clear to me that it was going to be tennis only. She was negotiating from a position of strength, so I said, 'OK.'" From there, their friendship and then relationship began to bloom. And when the January 2025 wildfires in California happened, Justin and Amanda got closer.

Amanda lost her husband in 2020.

Amanda and her late husband were married in 2017. In 2020, he died from complications due to COVID-19, per the Los Angeles Times. In 2021, Amanda shared a video on Instagram from their wedding and wrote a caption to honor her late husband.

"Our wedding was one of the best days of my life and I'll never ever forget it," she wrote. "I'll never forget our first look, our first kiss as husband and wife and our first dance. You'll always be my husband, my angel now, but always the love of my life. Here's to us."

Justin and his wife split in 2015.