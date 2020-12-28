Justin Hartley's Romantic Life Is All Kinds of Messy!

After Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause learned that her husband Justin Hartley was divorcing her on TMZ in November of 2019, it seems the This Is Us star has found himself a new lady to spend the rest of the lockdown with.

Though this is a brief digression before we dive into the subject of Justin's new flame, we find the need to share with our readers that Selling Sunset's Chrishell (born Terrina Chishell Stause) has the most amazingly mind-boggling namesake — and was named Chrishell because her mother went into labor at a Shell gas station and her attendant's name was Chris. OK, now that that's out in the open, we move on.

So, who exactly is Justin Hartley dating now , how do they know each other, and is she also an actress? Keep reading for some juicy celebrity goss — and the latest on their he-said-she-said divorce.

Who is Justin Hartley's new girlfriend?

Justin is currently in the midst of a messy divorce, one that his ex-wife found out about after TMZ published the filing. In the filing, Justin wrote that he and Chrishell had separated on July 8, 2019, which turned out to be news to Chrishell, who thought they were together "right up until the day he filed," in late November of 2019. Yikes.

The drama hasn't stopped Justin from being photographed by paparazzi while kissing someone new, specifically someone who was seen dropping him off and picking him up from the Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Los Angeles.

The gorgeous woman in the driver's seat has been identified as a former co-star of Justin's, namely The Young and the Restless's Sofia Pernas. What's more: The two played love interests on the soap opera — Justin played Adam Newman, and Sofia played his flame Marisa Sierras — and it seems like the sparks between the two might have blurred the lines between TV and reality.

After initially getting photographed together in May of 2020, the duo has proven that their chemistry is more than summer love. Though they haven't gone Instagram official on the grid, so to speak, the two do leave comments on each other's pages. Sofia often comments on Justin's daughter's Instagram feed too.