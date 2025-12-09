Justine Bateman's Net Worth Is Considerably Smaller Than Her Brother Jason's Justine and Jason don't talk a lot, but their talent can be felt all across the entertainment industry. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 9 2025, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Showtime

The Hollywood industry is filled with talented families who get to work together. However, Justine Bateman is so much more than just a sibling to Jason Bateman. The gifted actor and filmmaker has built an impressive career for herself.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Justine's net worth? Here's what we know about the money generated by the career of someone who has stolen the spotlight as an actor, a director, and an author. The sky is the limit for Justine. After taking over several corners of Hollywood, the performer is getting ready for the next chapter of her career.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Justine Bateman's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Justine's net worth is $6 million. The amount seems small when taking into account everything the artist has worked on over the course of her career. Nevertheless, the money is still a testament to her achievements. Justine is known for her role as Mallory Keaton in Family Ties. The television series follows a couple of former hippies who get married and have children.

Justine Bateman Filmmaker and actor Net worth: $6 million Justine Bateman is a Hollywood director, author, and actor. Some of her most popular works include Family Ties and Satisfaction. Justine is related to Jason Bateman. The siblings both work in the entertainment industry, although they haven't been seen together a lot. Birth name: Justine Bateman Birthdate: Feb. 19, 1966 Mother: Victoria Elizabeth Father: Kent Bateman Brother: Jason Bateman

Article continues below advertisement

Justine continues to work in Hollywood. In 2021, the artist wrote and directed Violet. Starring Olivia Munn as the titular character, the movie tells the story of a film producer who keeps listening to her fears. The project was allowed to premiere during the South By Southwest Film Festival. Justine is no stranger to television. The last time the actor was seen on the small screen was back when she appeared in an episode of Modern Family.

Source: IKEA

Article continues below advertisement

Justine and Jason Bateman drifted apart over the years.

Not every family in Hollywood spends their time together. During a recent interview with Esquire, Jason stated that he doesn't see Justine often. The actor mentioned, "[We share] the rich conversations you would have with an adult friend, not the kind of petulant back-and-forth you might have with your adult sibling."

Jason is currently enjoying the success of Disney's animated sequel, Zootopia 2. Justine's brother voices one of the main characters of the story, which features a police department trying to undercover conspiracies in a world ruled by animals. The public's interest in the animated feature prompted the interview in which Jason was able to talk about his relationship with his sister in full detail.