WiLD 94.9 Radio Host Jeffery ‘JV' Vandergrift Went Missing — Case Update

Hear us out: there's nothing more nostalgic than listening to the radio in the car. Now-a-days, we also have our AirPods or Beats in and are listening to The Daily podcast or "Midnights" by Taylor Swift, but back in the day, it was the radio all the way. We all had our favorite stations and would switch between them until we hit on a bop. And on the morning driving to school, we had the morning shows with our favorite hosts to wake us up on the drive.

It isn't a surprise that when Jeffery 'JV' Vandergrift, the popular radio host from WiLD 94.9 in San Francisco went missing, people were devastated. JV has been apart of people's mornings since the '90s, so naturally people were very worried and wanted him found. So, what happened and has there been an update? Read on.

What happened to JV on Wild 94.9?

It was reported that JV went missing on Feb. 23, 2023, and was last seen that day around 10 p.m., according to local San Francisco news station, KRON4. A couple days later, the station JV worked at, WiLD 94.9, shared this post on their Instagram stating that there haven't been any updates. The post said, "We are deeply concerned, as we know you are, that our own JV has been reported missing by the SFPD. We’re working closely with them and his wife, Natasha, who is also a dear friend and member of the WiLD 94.9 family. We are sending love, thoughts, and prayers to JV and will share more information as we receive it."

The police also tweeted out, confirming the rhetoric of the station and explaining there hadn't been any suspicious activity on his cards, cellphone, etc. The only one giving clues on the case is JV himself. The day JV went missing, he edited a caption on his Instagram:

In a picture originally posted in August, JV edited the caption to say, "Thank you for a wonderful life-filled with joy, laughs, pain, and struggle. It’s been a great journey. Your support and prayers meant the world. Keep shinin’ love, compassion, understanding, truth, forgiveness, peace, and hope for others." JV had also been transparent about his mental health issues tied around his Lyme Disease diagnosis, evening penning a blog article for WiLD 94.9.

Has there been an update on JV?

Yes there has been an update. On March 1, JV's wife Natasha shared on update on the WiLD 94.9 Instagram page. In the update, Natasha shares how she sadly has received information that makes them think that JV won't be coming back.

The post reads: "Thank you to our friends and the entire i-HeartRadio family and listeners for your love, support and prayers. I can feel your love and energy for JV, and I am so grateful for it. The amount of compassion for the physical torture JV has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming. I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well. JV and I have always considered this community part of our family, so I want to let you know that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back. I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart. At this time, JV officially remains missing according to the SFPD, but no foul play is suspected in his disappearance. We are incredibly appreciative for the SFPD’s ongoing efforts in locating JV and they have asked us to keep the details to immediate family only. I know how painful this is for you to hear — please know that I have you in my thoughts. Please forgive my silence during this time — my heart is utterly broken, and the pain feels unbearable. I will do my best to provide updates and I ask for you to please keep JV in your thoughts and prayers. For any information to aid in JV’s search, please call the SFPD Tip Line at 514-575-4444 or text to TIP411."