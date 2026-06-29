Take a Look Inside JWoww's "Surprise" Wedding Day (EXCLUSIVE) "Keeping our wedding a surprise made the entire experience even more magical." By Anna Quintana Published June 29 2026, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Anthony Serrantonio

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Carpinello are officially married! Our favorite Jersey Shore couple tied the knot on June 24, 2026, with a surprise celebration in New Jersey, of course.

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JWoww opened up to Distractify about her intimate wedding, which guests believed was a special screening for her upcoming film, Nanny Cam. However, in reality, everyone was invited to witness JWoww and Zack get married five years after their engagement.

Source: Anthony Serrantonio

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JWoww had a surprise Jersey wedding on June 24, 2026.

Jwoww and Zack's 50-guest wedding took place at Madison Modern Social, a popular restaurant in Old Bridge, New Jersey, and was officiated by the local mayor. JWoww's two kids with her ex, Roger Mathews, Meilani and Greyson, were also part of the ceremony.

“Keeping our wedding a surprise made the entire experience even more magical," JWoww told Distractify exclusively. "Watching our loved ones realize they weren't just attending a celebration, but witnessing us say ‘I do,’ is a moment we'll never forget. The joy, shock, and love in that room was something truly special."

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A die-hard Disney fan, JWoww also revealed that the inspiration behind the red and rose gold decor of the wedding was Beauty and the Beast. "The overall inspiration was a modern Beauty and the Beast fairy tale with a dark romance twist," she told People. Her wedding dress was also "romantic, timeless, and worthy of a modern fairy tale," courtesy of Castle Couture.

Source: Anthony Serrantonio

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"Ruby became the thread that tied everything together," she added of her ring, courtesy Castle Couture Jewelers . "From my ruby ring and Zack’s new rose gold wedding band featuring rubies, to our color palette and the gifts we incorporated for our children, the ruby represented love, family, and the next chapter of our story."

JWoww also paid homage to her BFF Snooki at her wedding.

For the couple's first dance, JWoww and Zack chose Lana Del Rey's "Young and Beautiful"— the same song Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi danced to at her wedding to Jionni LaValle. Snooki gushed about her BFF's wedding on Instagram.

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Source: Instagram

"My bestie got married last night to her soulmate, and I’m still not over it," she captioned a photo with the glowing bride. Other Jersey Shore castmates present at her surprise wedding were Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and her husband, Justin May; Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren; and Deena Cortese with her hubby Christopher.