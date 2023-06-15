Home > Television > Reality TV > Temptation Island Kaitlin and Hall Went Into 'Temptation Island' Engaged — Where Do They Stand Now? Kaitlin and Hall are the only engaged couple in Season 5 of 'Temptation Island.' But that doesn't necessarily mean they're still together now. By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 14 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: USA

In Season 5 of Temptation Island, one couple, Kaitlin and Hall, are almost out of place with the other couples, all of which have been together for two years or less. This couple has not only been together for eight years, but Kaitlin and Hall are also engaged. This experience could make or break them, so are Kaitlin and Hall together after Temptation Island?

Article continues below advertisement

It's totally possible that going on the show brought out a side of one or both of them that the other didn't like. In the Season 5 premiere, they both say at different times that the other is a major flirt. Hall even comments about Kaitlin enjoying attention from other men. So it definitely looks like there's the potential there for Kaitlin and Hall to move on from each other.

Source: USA

Article continues below advertisement

Are Kaitlin and Hall still together after 'Temptation Island'?

Kaitlin and Hall went into Temptation Island with the hope of coming out of it with some clarity regarding their future and even their wedding. Up until the point of filming, Kaitlin had a hard time nailing down a wedding date and Hall was eager to take the next step with her. Right now, it's entirely possible that Kaitlin and Hall are still together.

They both still follow each other on Instagram and neither of them has "scrubbed" their social media of the other, so to speak. However, it doesn't look like they've tied the knot yet. All of Hall's recent photos that show his left hand are missing a wedding band on the ring finger. That could be intentional for now, while Temptation Island airs. But even if Hall and Kaitlin are together, it doesn't mean they finally said "I do."

Article continues below advertisement

Ok yup I will be sat tomorrow - this trailer 🔥🔥 #TemptationIsland pic.twitter.com/FZVzl8OBVM — Jess 🦋 (@jessbffr) June 13, 2023

Kaitlin has a hard time setting a wedding date.

Even though Kaitlin doesn't want to lose Hall, she also doesn't appear ready to walk down the aisle yet during Season 5 of Temptation Island. The experience is their way of testing the waters one last time to make sure they're making the right choice. And for Kaitlin, it's also about figuring out why she's still so hesitant to make the move from fiancé to wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Hall cheat on Kaitlin on 'Temptation Island'?

The season premiere points to a potential wandering eye on Hall's part. When he passes by Kaitlin with one of the ladies, he barely gives his betrothed a second glance as he is helplessly (and we use that term very loosely here) led away. Does this mean Hall is guaranteed to cheat on Kaitlin? Definitely not. However, it's a strike against him.