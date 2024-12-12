MAGA Politician Kari Lake Has Been Married to Jeff Halperin for More Than 25 Years Lake's husband worked as a videographer at the news channel where she did the weather. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 12 2024, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@karilake

In spite of the fact that she lost her races for both the Arizona governorship and the Arizona senate seat, Kari Lake remains a pretty well-known figure in the world of Republican politics. That's only going to become more true in the coming months following the news that Kari was appointed by Donald Trump to head the Voice of America radio network.

Following the news that Kari would lead the international news broadcasting network, many want to know more about her personal life, including who her husband is. Here's what we know about Kari Lake's husband.

Is Kari Lake married?

Kari Lake has been married to her husband Jeff Halperin since 1998. They met while working in TV news in Arizona. Jeff works as a videographer, and he was at KPNX-TV, an Arizona news station where Kari worked as a weather anchor. Jeff has since worked with several other news operations and now works exclusively on the Team Lake Vimeo page.

There, he directs and shoots videos for his wife. He is also working to establish his own film business, ZenHD, as he continues to support his wife's political campaigns. While the two of them have worked to keep their relationship at least partially private, they do share two children together, Ruby and Leo. In a social media post from August of this year, Kari made it clear that she and Jeff are still very much in love.

“Nearly three decades ago — I was working in the newsroom and I fell in love with my Camera Man," she wrote. “Fast forward to today — he’s my best friend, my husband, the father of my children … and still my Camera Man. I love you, Jeff!” It's unclear whether Jeff's political beliefs are similar to Kari's, but what is clear is that he has supported her as she has become a much more publicly political person.

Kari Lake is set to head Voice of America.

The president does not usually appoint the director of Voice of America, which is one of the reasons you might not have heard of it. The news broadcaster is funded by the U.S. government, and it hires journalists who conduct investigations around the world with the goal of furthering democracy. Kari's appointment, though, suggests that the broadcaster could become a more propagandistic arm of the Trump administration.

VOA is supposed to have a "firewall" that prevents political interference, even though the federal government funds the organization. CNN has reported that some journalists inside VOA are concerned by the news of this appointment, and the agency seems destined to be the battleground of many upcoming political battles.