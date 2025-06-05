Karine Jean-Pierre's Net Worth Probably Got a Nice Bump From Her Upcoming Book As the principal deputy press secretary, Karine's salary was $150,000. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 5 2025, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The job of the White House Press Secretary is not an enviable one. What the public sees during press briefings is an important, yet small percentage of their workday. According to the Center for Presidential Transition, the press secretary is the head of an office that is comprised of two buildings and approximately 30 employees. They are an information conduit between the President of the United States and the media.

What kind of person holds this position? Ideally, it's someone who has previous experience in agencies associated with the Executive Branch or has worked for members of Congress. They must have knowledge of where the president stands on issues, and the press secretary understands policy. When Karine Jean-Pierre was former President Biden's press secretary, she handled the press like a champ. Was the stress worth it? Let's take a look at her net worth.



Karine Jean-Pierre's net worth is not too shabby.

According to Yahoo Finance, when Karine started as White House Press Secretary in May 2022, she had a reported net worth of $1-$2 million. As the deputy assistant to the president, principal deputy press secretary, and senior adviser, Karine's salary was $150,000, per the 2021 Annual Report to Congress on White House Personnel. After her promotion, she was taking home $180,000 annually.

In 2003, she earned her Master of Public Affairs from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. One of Karine's first career-related jobs was working for New York City councillor James F. Gennaro as the director of legislative and budget affairs. Things really took a turn in 2008 when Karine briefly served as political director for John Edwards’ presidential campaign before popping over to Barack Obama's campaign that same year.

During former President Barack Obama's first term, Karine was the regional political director for the White House Office of Political Affairs. His re-election campaign found her working as the national deputy battleground states director. Apparently, Karine loves a good fight because in 2016, she was former governor of Maryland Martin O'Malley's deputy campaign manager when he ran for the highest office. Karine was back at the White House with Joe Biden in just a few short years. Then things changed.

Why is Karine Jean-Pierre leaving the Democratic Party?

Despite a long and storied career with the Democrats, Karine has left the Party and registered as an Independent. She plans on going into detail about this and more in her forthcoming book about the "betrayal by the Democratic Party," said her publisher, per The New York Times. In particular, she is referring to the idea that the Democrats abandoned Joe Biden and forced him to step back from running for a second term.