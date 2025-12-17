Who Is Doing Karoline Leavitt's Lip Filler? Because We Do Not Want to Go to That Person Lip filler? We hardly know her. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 17 2025, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to women and their bodies, the world loves to comment. This is especially true on the internet, where even a casual photograph of a lady is dissected to the point of madness. It hardly seems fair, as men rarely get the same treatment. Sometimes it seems like a dude can show up in sweats and no shower with no issue, while a woman with a face full of makeup will be torn apart for her choices. Can't we just let women live?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is a public-facing woman, and as such, she is often subjected to quite a bit of scrutiny. While she gives very little away from behind the press podium, we do know Karoline has a lot of her own thoughts about women's bodies. She is staunchly pro-life, which is 100 percent her choice. We applaud Karoline's ability to do whatever she wants to her body, including get lip filler, which was highlighted in Vanity Fair.

Karoline Leavitt's lip filler injection marks appear to be on full display in 'Vanity Fair.'

In December 2025, Vanity Fair did a two-part series on White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. It was filled to the brim with gossip and hot takes from President Donald Trump's most trusted gatekeeper. In part two, Susie called Karoline a "scary good communicator." Karoline said Trump doesn't care if you're a man or a woman, as long as you're "good at your job."

There are two photos of Karoline in the article. One is an extremely flattering shot of the press secretary in her office. She is striking a commanding pose in a red pantsuit in front of a fireplace. One hand rests on the back of a chair with an American flag blanket draped over its back. Then there is the other photo.

Photographer Christopher Anderson did a series of extremely close-up shots for this Vanity Fair piece. Karoline's has elicited the most comments from social media, many of which are about her lips. To the untrained eye, it looks as if her upper lip is covered in lip filler injection scars, which really pop thanks to her shiny lip gloss.

Social media responds to Karoline Leavitt's lip filler photo.

There are mixed reactions to Karoline's photo on social media. "I’m not a fan of attacking women’s looks, no matter who they are," said independent journalist Karly Kinglsey on X (formerly Twitter). "Regardless of aesthetic opinion, Karoline Leavitt is a horrible person because of her actions and beliefs. Let’s focus on that."

Another person shared the painting-turned-meme image of Norman Rockwell's "Freedom of Speech," with the opinion that the photo of Karoline was a "mean-spirited stunt." X user @EJwasalwayscool went on to say that it accomplished nothing but contributing to the "decay of civility in the media."