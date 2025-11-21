Distractify
Folks Are Wondering If Whitney Leavitt Is Related to Karoline Leavitt

Both women have been described as a "villain."

Published Nov. 21 2025, 3:01 p.m. ET

Is Whitney Leavitt Related to Karoline Leavitt?
If you are curious about whether The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt is related to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, you aren't alone. It seems that many folks want to know if the ladies are kin, and not only because they share a last name.

Both women have been called out for their public personas, and the word "villain" has been used to describe each of them. So, are the two ladies related? Here's what we know.

Is Whitney Leavitt related to Karoline Leavitt?

No, Whitney Leavitt is not related to Karoline Leavitt. Whitney is a star on the reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and is married to hedge fund manager Conner Leavitt. The two gave three children – Sedona, Liam, and Billy Gene. The couple's marital problems — including Connors' porn addiction — were featured on the series.

Whitney was also labeled as the "villain" on the reality show due to her frequent disagreements with her co-stars and her attempts to control the group of women.

She apologized in a text back in September to her co-star, Mayci Neeley, for missing one of her events. Whitney shared the text with the public.

"I love you to pieces, but I'm not going to be as close right now. Nothing personal, but I really just need space," she wrote. "I'm not processing things healthy lately. I'm depressed & unhappy, and angry all of the time. I just want to be alone right now. I won't be going to your event. I don't want to see any of them. I'm so sorry. Again, I love you and appreciate you and am grateful for you."

She then shared a video of herself lip-syncing to a voice saying, "Fine, make me your villain."

Karoline Leavitt is married to a man 32 years her senior, Nicholas Riccio, and they share a young son, Niko. The press secretary has also been described as a villain for her comments defending Donald Trump's immigration policies and ICE raids.

After being asked about the Trump Administration's app for self-deporting and a video where Salvadoran soldiers and police officers are seen beating people who were deported, she called the video "fun."
"I would have to check in with the Department of Homeland Security, but it’s a great question," she said. "And we’re very proud to repurpose this app, which the Biden administration abused to facilitate the mass illegal entry of illegal immigrants into our country. It was like a fast pass at Disneyland. That’s not happening under this administration. We are encouraging illegal immigrants to actively self-deport to maybe save themselves from being in one of these fun videos.”

