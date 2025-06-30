Katie Couric Shades Jeff Bezos's "Tacky" Wedding and the Internet Agrees The internet has dubbed it the "Temu wedding." By Ivy Griffith Published June 30 2025, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When the richest man in the world marries the love of his life, you expect the wedding to be something for the ages. You expect elegant, over-the-top, and unique. But what Jeff Bezos gave the world when he married Lauren Sánchez is what many people are calling "tacky." Referred to by the internet as the "Temu wedding," the Jeff and Lauren nuptials included renting out a huge chunk of the city Venice and inviting everyone who's someone, making the event a "who's who" of people who can't read the room.

And it would seem that criticism of the wedding is more a theme than an occasional occurrence, with the internet slamming everything from the hairstyles, invitations, and wedding gown to the flooring choice for the aisle and everything in between. Critics include former NBC journalist Katie Couric, who shades Jeff and Lauren by calling the whole event "tacky." Here's what she had to say and how the internet feels about the wedding.

Source: MEGA

Katie Couric shades the "big hair" and "tacky" wedding between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

In the United States, economic uncertainty has many people clutching their wallets and hoping for relief. With gas prices hovering around "pricy," and goods like food and clothing eyeing an uncertain future amid tariff posturing by President Donald Trump against the rest of the world, everyone's a little anxious these days. People's retirements, businesses, and futures are in jeopardy, and the average American just wants their hard work to afford them enough to sleep at night without jolting awake at 3 a.m. in a cold sweat.

Enter: Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos who decided this was the perfect time to publicly tie the knot with Lauren Sánchez. While no one can fault them for their timing alone, after all, love is love, the timing of it combined with the ostentatiousness of the event has many people rolling their eyes and lobbing criticism at the couple. Including Katie Couric.

She shades the couple in an Instagram comment section, writing, "Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled." She sneers, "Apparently tacky is back" (excerpt via Reddit). And Katie is far from alone in thinking along these lines. As it turns out, the average person doesn't take too kindly to having obscene wealth rubbed in their face as the very authors of their struggles show off just how much richer they are than everyone else.

Katie isn't the only one "not feeling" the over-the-top wedding in a time of such economic uncertainty for most.

When Leonardo DiCaprio apparently turned up to the wedding with a baseball cap pulled down so far over his face that he was nearly unrecognizable, the world said, "we get it." Because being seen at this wedding forever painted attendees as "out of touch" and "unable to read the room," according to the internet. Attendees included Kim Kardashian, singer Jewel, Oprah, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, Queen Rania of Jordan, Tommy Hilfiger, Mick Jagger, and more.

On TikTok, endless videos showcase people criticizing everything at the wedding, blasting her Dolce & Gabbana dress as a re-hash of another, calling the bizarre "school floor" gray carpet under the aisle "cheap," and rolling their eyes at the foam party that seemed like a stiff attempt to humanize the attendees, instead making them look curiously like a group of frat boys trying to reclaim their youth. In one video, a TikToker called the entire event "embarrassing."

In another, one user questioned whether the people attending realized how anxious and strapped people are in day-to-day life as they watch this display of wealth. Another user scoffed at the wedding as "cheap," despite so much money being spent on it. But a 2017 article in Scientific American may explain why. The article examined a study that found that the wealthier someone is, the less likely they are to care about other people. In effect, wealth reduces compassion.