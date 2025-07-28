Former RHOP Star Katie Rost Surprises Fans With Photo of New Husband "Our fathers were best friends." By Danielle Jennings Published July 28 2025, 2:22 p.m. ET Source: X

During her short-lived time on the Real Housewives of Potomac, former cast member Katie Rost made headlines for her relationships and custody battles. The years since she departed the show have been filled with substance abuse and mental health issues. Now, Katie is back in the spotlight with an announcement that she has a new husband.

Katie was only a full-time Housewife in the first season of RHOP, but appeared as a guest and a “friend of” in Seasons 2, 4, and 7. She was downgraded following the show’s first season due to her lackluster storyline and increasing personal issues — such as posting a very graphic photo of her lying in a pool of blood on social media after having a miscarriage.

Katie Rost's new husband encouraged her to get help for mental health.

On July 26, 2025, Katie took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that she got married on July 10 alongside a photo of her new husband. The announcement came shortly after she completed her latest stay in a rehab facility for substance abuse.

”I got married on July 10th to the love of my life,” Katie’s message began. “Prior to our marriage I had a slight manic episode, it’s been handled and he encouraged me to get help and also stay off social media. So I committed to that but now I’m back! HEALTHY, HAPPY, MARRIED to a good man.”

According to Parade, Katie’s new husband is a real estate developer and manager who lives in Florida. While Katie did not share her husband's full name, just her new last name, "Hermansen," Katie did reveal how the couple met.

“Our fathers were best friends. He has known me since I was born. And I trust him to keep me safe and healthy,” she wrote to one fan. Katie tweeted again, adding, "Thanks for all the sweet messages and for forgiveness for the dark places I went in my manic period. I’d like to thank my LORD and SAVIOR, who never lets us down. Thanks to my husband for protecting me... signing off for a while."

What has Katie been up to after ‘RHOP?’

Katie has repeatedly asked Bravo to hire her back as a full-time housewife, as she shared her financial struggles, which led her to take a job at an organic market and then manage a business that rents log cabins, according to MSN. Her pleas, however, have gone unanswered.

Source: X Recent photo of Katie shared on X.

Katie, who shares three children with former husband Dr. James Orsini, is still dealing with custody issues, but has been able to have visitation, which was previously stripped during the height of her substance abuse and mental health issues.

In March 2025, she shared that she completed her latest rehab stay and was “clean and sober,” according to Us Weekly. As for her relationship with her former castmates, per her last appearance on the show in Season 7, Katie and the current RHOP ladies do not have a relationship. However, she did say in May 2025 that she hoped that Karen Huger, who is currently in jail for DUI, would receive a presidential pardon.