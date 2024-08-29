"When I See a Good One, I Go for It" — Katie Rost Suggests She's Dating Chris Samuels
Katie and Chris appeared on 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' when he was married to her co-star, Monique Samuels.
Former The Real Housewives of Potomac star Katie Rost seemingly soft-launched her blossoming relationship with an ex-husband of one of her Bravo colleagues.
Katie recently posted an Instagram photo of her with Monique Samuels' ex, Chris. Since seeing the photo, fans want to know how the two became an item.
Katie Rost suggests she and Chris Samuels are dating in an August 2024 Instagram post.
On Aug. 29, Katie shocked Housewives fans by hinting that she and Chris are in a new relationship. They looked smitten as they smiled while embracing each other in a parking lot. In addition to the cozy photo, Katie shared that she took her shot with the recently single father of three.
"I flirt hard and when I see a good one; I go for it," Katie captioned the photo.
Underneath Katie's comments were opinions from many Bravo fans. Some compared it to The Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino's scandalous engagement to John Janssen after John broke up with Alexis's co-star, Shannon Beador. Others warned Katie not to get "caught up in no mess," since there's documented evidence Monique can fight, referencing her Season 5 fight with Candiace Dillard-Bassett that led to Monique getting fired from the show.
Chris and Monique Samuels finalized their divorce in September 2023.
While fans are concerned about Katie's safety if she's in the same room with Monique, Chris has been on the market for quite some time. In September 2023, People reported that he and Monique finalized their divorce after separating in October 2022.
Monique was the one to file, and told her fans on YouTube that the couple had been "struggling in some areas of our marriage" and were arguing more frequently, which fans saw during their season of Love & Marriage: DC. Since their divorce, the couple has focused on co-parenting their children —Milani, Christopher, and Chase.