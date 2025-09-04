NBA Star Kawhi Leonard’s Net Worth Is on a Championship Level — Inside His Massive Fortune Kawhi Leonard made his NBA debut in 2011 when he was initially selected as the 15th overall draft pick by the Indiana Pacers. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 4 2025, 6:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Professional athletes are among some of the wealthiest people in the entertainment industry, as multi-million-dollar paydays, contracts, and signing bonuses are commonplace. NBA star Kawhi Leonard is among these athletes, as the Los Angeles Clippers star has a highly impressive net worth from his time in the league. Let’s take a look inside his fortune.



Kawhi Leonard’s net worth is on a championship level.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kawhi Leonard is worth an estimated $120 million as of September 2025, the bulk of which is due to his highly lucrative NBA career. Beginning with the 2024-2025 basketball season, Kawhi's base salary is $52 million, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league. He also has several endorsement deals that rake in millions annually.

Kawhi Leonard Professional basketball player Net worth: $120 million Kawhi Leonard is an American professional basketball player. Birth date: June 29, 1991 Birth place: Los Angeles, California Birth name: Kawhi Anthony Leonard Father: Mark Leonard Mother: Kim Robertson Marriages: None Children: 2 Education: San Diego State

Just a few years into his career, Kawhi signed a five-year $90 million contract with the Spurs. Additionally, in the first 10 years of his career, he reportedly earned $150 million in the NBA, per the outlet.



Kawhi is also expanding his portfolio to include becoming a sneaker designer.

Speaking exclusively to People, in July 2025, Kawhi shared the details of his first trip to Paris, where he debuted his new line of sneakers. "My daughter's really into tennis, so when I went to the US Open in 2022, and I think Coco won it, I just built this sneaker based off of being there with my daughter. It's like the tennis-ball material," he told the outlet.

"But some of the inspiration for the shoes that I was wearing in Milan and Paris were the tennis ones,” Kawhi continued. “Obviously there was something brewing up with me and doing a collaboration with Coco."



In addition to tennis, Kawhi revealed that streetwear also played a role in his sneaker designs — which are available in three colors. "Just giving a nod back to the street culture and skateboarding," he shared. "They have their own style and tastes. They don't have no uniform set up. They could just put any pieces together they want." The NBA star did note that as of now, "there's no set-in-stone release date,” but the anticipation is definitely there amongst his fans.

Outside of sports and fashion, Kawhi has ventured into the music industry.