Actress Kayla Wallace and Her 'When Calls the Heart' Co-Star Are Officially Married! Kayla Wallace is married to one of her co-stars! By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 7 2025, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @imkaylawallace

There's no denying that many of us admire actors for their incredible talent and the raw emotions they evoke on screen. However, we can't help but feel a natural curiosity about their lives off-set.

Take actress Kayla Wallace, for example. We're all big fans of her roles in the Hallmark Channel original series, When Calls the Heart, and Landman on Paramount Plus — but what's her life like when the cameras aren’t rolling? Is she married? Here's what you need to know!

Kayla Wallace is married to her co-star Kevin McGarry.

In the most adorable plot twist ever, Kayla Wallace is married to her When Calls the Heart co-star, Kevin McGarry! The couple first met on the set of the long-running drama show in 2018 when they both joined for its sixth season.

After production wrapped on Season 8, Kevin seemed to confirm his and Kayla's romance in November 2020 with an Instagram post. The actor shared a photo of two coffee cups on a counter, surrounded by Polaroids of him and Kayla, with the caption, "Photo evidence."

Two years later, just days before Christmas in December 2022, Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post. The video featured the couple kissing to The Beatles' "In My Life." "Forever," Kayla wrote in the caption, along with a red heart emoji.

In September 2024, Kevin confirmed that he and Kayla are now married! He shared the exciting news during a panel at the Hearties Family Reunion fan event on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

In a short video from the event posted on Instagram by a fan account called Suspenders Unbuttoned, the panel host commented about the ring on Kevin's finger, saying, "You've got a ring on your finger. I hope it's not a prop." Kevin responded, "No," while holding up his left hand to show off the ring as the audience erupted in applause and cheers.

Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry reportedly got married in Canada.

Ahead of their special day, Kevin sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2024 to briefly talk about his and Kayla's wedding plans. Kevin revealed that while they initially considered a destination wedding, he and his now-wife ultimately decided to keep it in Canada, where their families are based.

Kevin also disclosed that he and Kayla planned to exchange personal, handwritten vows, adding, "You know you've got an audience. You gotta throw a joke or two in there." Even better? Kevin promised their wedding guest list would include a few When Calls the Heart co-stars! He described their big day as an "intimate" affair but mentioned that there would be "a couple of familiar faces" in attendance. OK, we love that!t!