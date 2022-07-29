Take a Look at Kelis and Nas’ Full Relationship Timeline

In the years following their divorce, Kelis kept quiet about the details surrounding her and Nas. Nonetheless, she continued receiving inquiries regarding what led to her divorce.

Kelis broke her silence on the relationship with Hollywood Unlocked. During the interview, she admitted to Jason Lee that the marriage was “really dark” and riddled with infidelity, alcohol, and mental and physical abuse. Kelis also credits getting pregnant with her son for allowing her to leave when she did.