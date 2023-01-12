Who Is Kelly Dodd’s Husband? The ‘RHOC’ Alum Asked for “Prayers” Amid His Car Crash

Bravo fans have had several suspicions about The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd. Since her debut, some have discussed how she makes her money, and the outspoken cast member has also made headlines for her political comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately for Kelly, there aren’t many people questioning her love and loyalty to her husband, Rick Leventhal. Here’s what to know about Kelly Dodd’s husband!

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Rick Leventhal is Kelly Dodd’s third husband — who is he?

Kelly and Rick first appeared on RHOC when they were planning their wedding. The reality star and the Fox News correspondent met in the summer of 2019 when she was staying in the Hamptons with RHONY alum Ramona Singer. From there, the couple started dating, and Rick asked Kelly to marry him in November 2019.

“I can’t believe I just got engaged!!” Kelly exclaimed under a photo of her flashing her engagement ring. “@rickleventhal, you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly and Rick married in October 2020 in Santa Rosa, Calif. According to People, the “intimate” ceremony included Kelly wearing a plunging black gown and her groom wearing black. The couple’s wedding was on Oct. 10, 2020, which was also the day RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey married Mike Hill.

Article continues below advertisement

Rick is Kelly’s third husband. The Bravo star, who turned 47 in September 2022, was married twice in the early 2000s. Kelly and her first husband, Scott Christopher Silva, married in 2001 and divorced in 2004. The entrepreneur’s second marriage was to Michael J. Dodd and lasted from 2006 until 2017. Michael is the father of Kelly’s daughter, Jolie.

Article continues below advertisement

Rick Leventhal is “lucky to be alive” after a serious car crash.

In addition to their romantic bond, Kelly and Rick have become business partners since being together. After Kelly got fired from RHOC in June 2021, she and Rick teamed up for their podcast, Rick & Kelly Show, which aired in January 2022. The podcast provides a platform for the couple to dish about their experiences and Kelly’s ongoing issues with RHOC cast members like Tamra Judge.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2023, Kelly posted on her Instagram account to update her fans on the podcast. She explained there would be a delay in shooting the episode due to Rick being in a serious car crash. “There will be no smash tomorrow on @youtube the rick and kelly show,” Kelly explained to her fans. “My husband got in a horrible car accident. He is in the ER... please say prayers for @rickleventhal.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to TMZ, Rick drove down I-10 near Palm Desert, Calif., in the middle of California’s intense winter storms. The anchor’s car then “hydroplaned,” and he ultimately lost control and smashed it into a wall.

Article continues below advertisement

In an Instagram video discussing the accident, Rick also said he crashed into a tractor-trailer, which destroyed his windshield and released an airbag that likely broke his ribs. The accident totaled Rick’s Mercedes Benz and left him with “4 broken ribs, fractured bone right foot, wounded pride.”

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Rick and Kelly are grateful that he survived the car crash and asked fans to continue with their support. “So lucky to be alive & grateful for the well wishes & care I’m getting,” Rick wrote in his Instagram video. Kelly also updated fans on Rick’s progress via Instagram Stories. In the video, she recorded her husband appearing grateful just to see his wife’s face as she gifted him with a “quarter pounder.” The Bravo alum is also reflecting on her life and family on Instagram, as one of her posts stated, “You can have it all, and In one second you can lose everything!!”