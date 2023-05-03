Home > Television > Reality TV > Return to Amish Source: TLC Kenneth From ‘Return to Amish’ Appears To Be Living His Best (English) Life Aspiring Amish college basketball player Kenneth chooses which path to take in 'Return to Amish' Season 7. So, what has he been up to since filming? By Haylee Thorson May 3 2023, Updated 12:17 p.m. ET

Life-altering decisions loomed during Season 7 of Return to Amish for one aspiring Amish college basketball player. Newcomer Kenneth Detweiler had to make a choice at the end of filming to forgo his Amish upbringing to pursue a life in the English world or to remain close to his Amish roots and give up his basketball dreams.

Ahead of the Season 7 finale, viewers were itching to know what Kenneth chose. Now, we have to wonder where Kenneth from Return to Amish is now. And, more importantly, is Kenneth still Amish? The show forces its stars to make some seriously tough decisions. Here's what we know about Kenneth today.

Source: Instagram/ @ken_detweiler

Who is Kenneth from ‘Return to Amish’? The reality star is chasing his basketball dreams.

Kenneth’s goals are loftier than most. A newcomer to Season 7 of Breaking Amish, he revealed early on that he intended to become the first Amish college basketball player. However, there was just one problem. “Basketball is not allowed in my community because it’s too competitive and too aggressive,” the TLC star explained on the show. “In my community, every time I touch a basketball, I’m breaking the rules. If they find out, they will turn their backs on me and shun me.”

Although the stakes were at an all-time high for Kenneth, his desire to chase his dreams trumped his fear of being shunned. From training with a professional basketball player during the seventh season to playing a game with a Harlem Globetrotter, the young reality star is still determined to make history as the first Amish college basketball player — no matter the cost. However, to do so, Kenneth must leave the Amish life behind and become English. Did he do it?

Is Kenneth from ‘Return to Amish’ still Amish?

Kenneth made a decision while filming Return to Amish about leaving his community and joining the English world. While the TLC star has not outwardly stated if he left the Amish world behind since filming, his Instagram offers several clues about where he is today.

Given the timeline of Rosanna and Maureen’s pregnancy announcements during Season 7 of Return to Amish, the filming of the latest season likely occurred during the spring and summer of 2021. However, in October 2021, Kenneth posted a slideshow of photos of himself in English clothing — specifically athletic wear — while playing basketball with a Harlem Globetrotter at Edgemont Community Park in Pennsylvania. And that’s not all. It appears he may have left home for good.

Where is Kenneth from ‘Return to Amish’ now? He left Pennsylvania.

Source: Instagram / @ken_detweiler

Kenneth's Instagram hints that he is no longer Amish. In April 2023, Kenneth uploaded photos for the first time since 2021, and the content was incredibly telling. With the location Lakeside, Mont. tagged, the aspiring basketball player shared breathtaking scenery, a basketball hoop, and sweet pics with family and friends in English clothing.