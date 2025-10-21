Does Kevin Federline’s Net Worth Rival His Famous Ex-Wife’s? Inside the State of His Finances Now that child support has ended, what does Kevin Federline have in the bank? Let’s take a look. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 21 2025, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It’s not uncommon for all aspects of celebrities' lives to be up for public consumption, including their finances. Throughout her long list of troubles, Britney Spears has maintained a very impressive high net worth, but can her ex-husband Kevin Federline say the same?

Much has been made about the long-running child support payments he received from Britney while he had primary custody of the former couple’s two sons. However, now that child support has ended, what does Kevin have in the bank? Let’s take a look.

What is Kevin Federline’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin Federline is worth an estimated $700,000 as of October 2025. When the former couple initially separated, Britney was ordered to pay Kevin $20,000 per month, which was later increased to $40,000 per month. In 2018, he requested the amount be increased to $60,000 per month, and the two reached an undisclosed spousal support agreement. Additionally, over the course of 17 years, Britney paid Kevin $5 million in child support payments for their two sons.

In October 2025, Kevin released a memoir with bombshell claims about his short-lived marriage to Britney, including multiple allegations of drug and alcohol use.

As recalled in his book, You Thought You Knew, Kevin detailed that Britney’s alleged drug use dates back to her first pregnancy. “That mix was… dangerous. F--ked up, honestly. You’re not supposed to drink when you’re on meds like that. A couple of glasses of wine for her would hit like a whole bottle because of the medication,” he wrote, per People.

“I had seen it before, her drinking and breastfeeding, and it was really upsetting because of the danger to the kids,” Kevin recalled of seeing the Grammy winner allegedly using drugs and drinking. “She could have pumped milk for Jayden so her mom had that ready.” When early excerpts of the book were shared ahead of its release, Britney slammed her ex and his claims.

Elsewhere in the book, Kevin detailed how the incessant public ridicule during the couple’s relationship and divorce took a toll on him.

“The gossip, the rumors and the public ridicule, it’s all like a high school drama on a massive scale,” he shared, per Us Weekly. “And while I was lucky to have a strong sense of self by the time fame hit, there were still moments that got to me.” Kevin went on to name names of the Hollywood celebrities who called out his character during that time. “What stung was when people in the industry, the so-called Hollywood elites, jumped on the bandwagon without knowing me at all,” he recalled.

“When someone like Ben Stiller or Rosie O’Donnell makes a jab, it feels personal,” Kevin detailed in the memoir. “It’d be one thing if they were strangers, but these were people in the same world, people who should understand how damaging words can be. They had no clue who I really was, yet still felt entitled to publicly judge me.”

