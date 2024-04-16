Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Keyshia Cole Is Embodying Her "Love Hard" Tour With Her New Controversial Beau Keyshia Cole is 42 years old, but that hasn’t stopped her from dating whoever she wants, including an up-and-coming 24 year old rapper. By Jamie Lerner Apr. 16 2024, Published 10:12 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Singer Keyshia Cole has been around as a solo artist for almost two decades and she’s still making headlines. She first came up in 2005 after her debut album, "The Way It Is," which featured collaborations with Eve, Kanye West, John Legend, Jadakiss, and more. Since then, she has released several albums and built up her reputation and repertoire through her dating experiences.

Now 42 years old, Keyshia is a mother of two children from two different fathers and has famously dated several other celebrities. In 2024, rumors about a potential relationship with 24-year-old rapper Hunxho started swirling. Are the rumors true? Who is Keyshia Cole dating?

Source: Getty Images

Keyshia Cole is dating rapper Hunxho as of April 2024.

Keyshia and Hunxho were first spotted together just before April 7, 2024, coming out of Atlanta’s Opium Nightclub together and holding hands. The fan video was first shared on TikTok by Celebrity Tea House, although commenters were quick to note how “nonchalant” and “bored” Hunxho looks. At just 24 years old, Hunxho is an up-and-comer in the hip-hop scene.

His 2022 single, “Let’s Get It,” catapulted his rise to stardom, although in 2023, Hunxho was arrested at Atlanta’s LYFE ATL Nightclub for gun possession. Clearly, everything worked out since he’s now dating the “Princess of Hip-Hop Soul.” Keyshia and Hunxho confirmed the rumors on Twitter when she wrote, “@hunxho mine,” and he quoted the tweet with a heart emoji.

Some fans, however, speculate that their relationship is a PR move since Hunxho is on the up and up, while others are hoping the relationship blows up so that we get more killer tracks. But Keyshia isn't letting the hate get to her and is laughing it off as best she can. After 20+ years in the public eye, she’s a pro at how to handle the chatter, which brings us to a prior relationship rumor.

Before dating Hunxho, there were rumors Keyshia dated Antonio Brown.

In 2022, Keyshia and NFL player turned rapper Antonio Brown sparked dating rumors. They collaborated on a song for Antonio’s album, "Paradigm," but as they began talking about one another and sharing snaps, the world couldn’t help but speculate that there was romance between them. On Instagram, she even shared a pic of Antonio with the caption, “Missing him a lot,” although if they did have a relationship, it was short-lived.

Antonio shared a video of Keyshia dancing, but quickly deleted it, which led Keyshia to try to apologize publicly (although we don’t know what for). She later took her apology back and Antonio responded, calling himself a “playa.” In a video, he can be overheard saying, “We don’t want you Keyshia, stay off my d--k, you heard.”