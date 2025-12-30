Khaleda Zia's Cause of Death Remains Unknown The political leader suffered from plenty of health issues, which might have complicated her condition. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 30 2025, 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It can be said that Khaleda Zia changed history due to her accomplishments in politics. Bangladesh had never had a woman holding the charge of Prime Minister until Zia came along, immediately turning her into an unforgettable figure in the trajectory of the country.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Khaleda Zia's cause of death? Here's what we know about the situation that might have led the politician to her demise. Despite the allegations of corruption made against her, some people will take time to mourn the controversial leader.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What was Khaleda Zia's cause of death?

According to a report by The Washington Post, the official cause of death for Zia wasn't provided by the government. However, there are several factors to take into consideration when attempting to find out what happened to the politician. That being said, Zia struggled with multiple issues that might have evolved into the problem that ended her life.

The report states that cirrhosis and arthritis were some of the ailments Zia struggled with. At the same time, the politician fought against an intense lung infection that eventually turned into pneumonia. These are a recipe for disaster. With complications established in her lungs and joints, it might have been complicated for Zia to recover a healthy status. By also taking into account her advanced age, it's easy to understand how a disease could have killed her.

Article continues below advertisement

After years of leading Bangladesh, it's time for Zia to rest. The former Prime Minister of the country was 80 years old at the time of her death. Bangladesh will remember the woman who changed the course of its history through her time as a ruler.

Article continues below advertisement

Khaleda Zia's government was controversial.

When working in the world of politics, it's complicated for anyone to have a completely clean record. This is something the followers of Zia were very aware of. The Prime Minister faced severe accusations of corruption over the course of her career. According to CNN, Zia was acquitted of the corruption case at the start of 2025. The development allowed the politician to fix some of the damage, but it might have been borderline impossible to clean her reputation.

Accusations and crimes of that size lead to prison time in Bangladesh. Zia was effectively arrested several years ago. The politician was only released in 2020 due to illness, with the former Prime Minister finding herself in a condition that didn't allow her to serve her sentence. Bangladesh likes to keep an eye on information regarding Zia. People from the country were paying attention to how the politician's case was handled by the authorities.