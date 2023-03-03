Home > Gaming > Roblox Source: Paramount Experience the Kids’ Choice Awards in 'Roblox' – Here’s How to Play the Exclusive Game By Jon Bitner Mar. 3 2023, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

The Kids’ Choice Awards is the biggest event held by Nickelodeon. Thousands of viewers will tune in to the action and cast their votes for the best actors, creators, athletes, and other pop culture icons.

Article continues below advertisement

But beyond all the voting and slime, fans can jump into an exclusive Kids Choice Awards Roblox experience – which makes it easy to hang out with your friends, interact with popular Nick characters, and join in on some hilarious mini-games. Here's everything you need to know about this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards Roblox event.

Kids’ Choice Awards 'Roblox'.

The Kids’ Choice Awards Roblox game was developed by Paramount Game Studios – and since Paramount is the parent company of Nickelodeon, it’s packed with tons of first-party content. To play the Kids’ Choice Awards Roblox game, simply head over to its official website and click the giant green play button at the top of the screen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Paramount

If you don’t have a Roblox account, you’ll be prompted to make a new account. The process is entirely free and only takes a few minutes, so don’t let that dissuade you from checking out the fun. After diving into the game (which is technically called KCA Takeover Nickverse), you’ll be able to try your hand at the following:

Article continues below advertisement

Build a KCA stage in the Lunch-a-Build mini-game.

Vote for your favorite nominees with a slime blaster.

Meet KCA nominees.

Battle King Jelly in Jellyfish Fields.

Participate in a Hoverboard Race.

Build a house in the Nick Neighborhood.

Source: Paramount

Article continues below advertisement

Once you’re done checking out the KCA Roblox event, be sure to check out the rest of the Roblox catalog, which features hundreds of games and experiences that are entirely free to play.

When are the Kids’ Choice Awards 2023?

While the Roblox experience is great, there’s nothing quite as exciting as the actual Kids' Choice Awards if you’re an avid Nick fan. This year’s event is hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio and will take place on Mar. 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Article continues below advertisement

THE slime event you won't want to miss is coming on March 4!



💚 Voting is open for #KidsChoiceAwards at https://t.co/vIgsZZ9Tef — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) January 31, 2023

If you want to tune in, you can catch it on Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, TeenNick, Nick Jr., CMT, TVLand, and MTV2. You’ll also find it on several streaming services, including Paramount+ and FuboTV.