Kim Kardashian's Office Is Getting a Thumbs Down From Fans

As somebody who sometimes literally works from bed, I really don’t have the right to be criticizing another person's home office — let alone the den of Ms. Kim Kardashian — but, well, here I am.

Recently, the Kardashians star gave viewers a look into her home office on her Instagram story, and suddenly it made a little more sense as to why she once uttered the words “Get your a-- up and work,” outraging an entire nation.