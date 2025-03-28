Who Is Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s Husband? All About Country Star Brad Paisley Before getting married, Kimberly Williams-Paisley was well-known for her acting career, which took off in the '90s courtesy of the classic film ‘Father of the Bride.’ By Danielle Jennings Published March 28 2025, 2:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It goes without saying that Hollywood doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to long-lasting relationships, but there are definitely a few who have managed to beat the odds and stay together for decades — such as actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley and her husband, Brad Paisley.

Before getting married, Kimberly was well-known for her acting career, which took off in the '90s courtesy of the classic film Father of the Bride in 1991 alongside Steve Martin and Diane Keaton, followed by its 1995 sequel, Father of the Bride Part II.



Who is Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s husband?

On March 15, 2003, Kimberly married country star Brad Paisley to a collection of shocked guests who thought they were initially in attendance for the couple’s wedding rehearsal that had a denim dress code, according to PEOPLE.

At the ceremony, held at the Pepperdine University chapel in Malibu, Calif., guests were surprised to see Kimberly remove her denim jacket and reveal her wedding dress, as the couple proceeded to exchange vows in front of their loved ones, per the outlet. The couple went on to have two sons, William Huckleberry in February 2007 and Jasper Warren in April 2009.



How did Kimberly and Brad meet?

In 1991, when Kimberly made her feature film debut in Father of the Bride, she garnered a lifelong fan in Brad, who was instantly smitten with her, however, it wasn’t until a decade later that the couple actually met, according to The Boot.

In 2001, Brad enlisted Kimberly to star in the video for his song “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” and the couple started dating — two years later, the couple got married.



What has the couple said about their 22-year marriage?

While celebrating their 18th anniversary in 2021, Kimberly shared with PEOPLE her secret to making her marriage last and what she loves most about her husband. "We record the meaningful moments, the best laughs. That's a big part of our relationship — focusing on the laughter and keeping a sense of play," she said.

Per NBC News, in March 2025, Brad shared his own tips to fostering a successful marriage. “We both have very healthy senses of humor. Anything I take myself too seriously on, she will gladly cut me down to size on and destroy all pre-conceived notions that I’m cool in any way,” he said.



"You've got to have similar outlooks and really healthy senses of humor. Pretension should be completely gone in a marriage. Actually, it should be gone before you get married! You should know somebody really well and know that they know how to take a joke and they know how to take you. That's the key — a sense of humor," Brad continued.