Kirk Burrowes Shared More Details of His Disturbing Relationship With Diddy in Netflix Doc The producer co-founded Bad Boys Entertainment with the disgraced mogul in the early '90s.

As Sean "Diddy" Combs continues to face repercussions stemming from years of sexual and physical abuse allegations, more stories from people who worked closely with the disgraced music mogul are being told. Following a landmark trial, Diddy was found guilty of two counts of transporting people for prostitution, but acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Still, now that he's behind bars, more of his former employees have come out and discussed their not-so-great experiences with Diddy, including Kirk Burrowes.

Kirk worked closely with Diddy during the early reign of his global music company, Bad Boy Records. However, he has since sued and accused him of lewd sexual acts and committing fraudulent acts on the company's behalf. Here's what to know about Kirk and Diddy's relationship.

Kirk Burrowes and Diddy co-founded Bad Boy Records in the early '90s.

Kirk and Diddy's relationship was a professional and profitable one in the beginning. The two of them co-founded Bad Boy Records in the early 1990s. Kirk was the label's president, COO, and general manager, while Diddy served as the company's CEO. They joined forces for some of Bad Boy's pivotal moments, including them discovering and ultimately signing Mary J. Blige and Notorious B.I.G. However, their relationship hit a snag when Kirk was fired from Bad Boy in 2003.

According to his interview in the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning and in his February 2025 lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone. against him, Kirk claimed Diddy had a "deeply disturbing pattern" of engaging in acts of sexual coercion and violence. In the lawsuit, he accused his former business partner of "repeated sexual harassment, physical aggression and forced compliance with degrading sexual acts — including "unwanted sexual advances" such as "nudity, sexual overtones, voyeurism and acts of exhibitionism," some of which took place during what he had believed to be business meetings.

“With Sean, sometimes you’re humiliated," Kirk shared Sometimes you’re made an example of. Sometimes violent things happen to you,” he stated in Sean Combs: The Reckoning. “Through the years, a lot of bad things happened to good friends.”

Source: Netflix

Kirk Burrowes has accused Diddy of illegally forcing him out of Bad Boy Entertainment.

The alleged toxic relationship between Kirk and Diddy ended with Kirk being forced out of the label he co-created and, ultimately, blacklisted from the industry. In his allegations against Puff, he stated the Making the Band star resorted to escalating a "campaign of control, resorting to physical violence, blackmail, career sabotage and financial extortion." Kirk claimed the attacks included Diddy's "forced coercion" of him to give up a 25 percent ownership of Bad Boy Entertainment.

Kirk has also accused Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, of helping her son in his alleged coercion, claiming she unlawfully took control of his 25 percent stake in Bad Boy following Diddy's alleged threat of physical violence. Diddy's legal team has denied Kirk's allegations, calling his claims "another frivolous attempt to re-litigate claims that have been repeatedly thrown out of court over the past 30 years."

Still, as he shared in the Netflix documentary, his story — and career — is far from over, stating he has several production projects in the works.