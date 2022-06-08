Hold Up — Is Kris Jenner Secretly Married? Corey Gamble Has Been Her Ride or Die for Years

Although her daughters are often the subjects of most headlines, there's a new rumor about Kris Jenner being married to longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble. But is Kris really married or is it just another rumor about the Kardashian / Jenner family that fans have clung to?

In the June 9, 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian confronts Kris about being secretly married.