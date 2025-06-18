DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Was Taken to the Hospital After an Allergic Reaction Kristi Noem's in the hospital following an allergic reaction. By Joseph Allen Published June 18 2025, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

During her first few months on the job, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has made all kinds of headlines. Now, though, news has broken that the secretary had to be hospitalized after she suffered an allergic reaction.

Although we don't have a ton of details on exactly what happened, many want to know more about her overall health and what she might have had an allergic reaction to. Here's what we know.

What's going on with Kristi Noem's health?

After being taken to the hospital, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that Noelm was "alert" and recovering from the incident. “Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering,” the statement said. We don't know exactly what Kristi was reacting to, and it seems like her team might also be unaware.

Noem visited a biohazard lab the day before the incident.

Although there's nothing to suggest a connection between the visit and her hospitalization, Noem, along with Senator Rand Paul and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., visited a biological hazards lab in Maryland. The lab does research on biological hazards and is part of the American defense infrastructure. We may or may not learn more about what exactly Kristi's reaction was to.

For now, though, she is expected to make a full recovery, which didn't stop many in her party from offering her well wishes during her time in the hospital. "Please join me in keeping Kristi in your prayers for a swift and full recovery. She has been tirelessly spearheading @realDonaldTrump initiative to uphold law and order and utilize ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] to keep our country safe from criminals," Bruce Levell wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Noem has been central to Trump's deportation efforts.

DHS has largely been tasked with carrying out the deportations and ICE raids that have come to dominate news coverage since Trump was first inaugurated. Noem has, notably, posed in front of detention camps in ways that suggest she's proud of the treatment these people receive, and suggested that Senator Alex Padilla didn't identify himself when he tried to ask her a question during a press conference and was summarily arrested.

Before she was working in the administration, Noem was the governor of South Dakota and wrote a memoir in which, during one memorable section, she explained that she had taken the family dog out and shot it in the head. It's safe to say, then, that Noem has always had a harder edge and has often been unafraid to be honest about her own beliefs.