'RHOBH' Veteran Kyle Richards Has Admitted to These Plastic Surgeries

In the past, Kyle has been vocal about her history of plastic surgeries. In 2005, Kyle broke her nose. As a result, she experienced respiratory issues and was forced to undergo her first rhinoplasty. She went under the knife again in 2012 to get liposuction.

The following year, she told Us Weekly that she couldn’t have been happier with the results. Kyle explained, “After having four kids, no matter what exercise I did, the love handles wouldn’t go away!”