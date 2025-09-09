Lachlan Murdoch's Relationship Status Changed as He Built His Media Empire The businessman holds important roles in several media giants, both in the United States and beyond. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 9 2025, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Business Insider

There are few people in the media business who are as powerful as Lachlan Murdoch. The businessman is the executive chairman of Nova Entertainment, the chairman of News Corp, and the CEO of Fox Corporation, at the same time. Lachlan's family has been involved in the media business for a very long time, allowing the executive to expand on the legacy built by his father, Rupert Murdoch. The sky is the limit for the family that has changed the media landscape of the United States for decades.

But what about Lachlan's love life? While he has dedicated his life to improving the legacy left behind by his father, Lachlan found some time to build an interesting love story. And, as it usually happens with love, romance arrived from an unexpected place. Is Lachlan married? Here's what we know about the romantic side of one of the most powerful media executives in the world.

Is Lachlan Murdoch married?

According to The New York Times, Lachlan Murdoch has been married to Sarah Murdoch since 1999. The actor was previously known as Sarah O'Hare. The couple lives in the performer's native country, Australia. Before she got married to the successful businessman, Sarah focused on her modeling career. A few years later, the artist began to take on profitable television roles while cementing herself as a media personality.

After Sarah tied the knot with Lachlan, she started her tenure as the host of Australia's Next Top Model. The competition show worked exactly as its American counterpart, with contestants hoping to walk away with a formal modelling contract. After a successful run as part of Australia's Next Top Model, Sarah focused on producing four episodes of Pride of Australia. The series brought inspiring stories of selflessness and love into the spotlight.

Do Sarah and Lachlan Murdoch have any kids together?

Sarah and Lachlan have three children together. According to The Age, the couple has two boys and a girl. Their names are Kalan Alexander, Aidan Patrick, and Aerin Elisabeth Murdoch, with Kalan being the oldest and Aerin being the youngest. The Murdochs lead a private life, and not much is known about the children of the successful media entrepreneur. Sarah and Lachlan have stayed together for more than two decades.

In 2025, there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding who would end up inheriting Rupert's media empire. According to NBC, the dispute resulted in Lachlan getting full control over Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. The executive's conservative beliefs were reported to be crucial for the direction the media outlets would maintain going forward.