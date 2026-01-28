What Are Larry Ellison's Politics? Folks Want to Know After Oracle Took Over U.S. TikTok The billionaire's son took over Paramount, which includes MTV, Comedy Central and CBS News. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 28 2026, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People are curious about Oracle founder Larry Ellison after the company took over operations for the U.S. TikTok entity. The tech billionaire is building a media empire, and his quest to do so naturally has folks wondering about his politics. According to the BBC, Larry was more interested in yachting, tennis, anti-aging research, and island buying before he became a media mogul.

Article continues below advertisement

However, his son, David Ellison, and his company, Skydance, acquired Paramount Pictures in 2025, and Larry is also providing the financial backing for his son's attempt to purchase Warner Bros. Pictures, which controls CNN. With the family owning so many media outlets, Senator Bernie Sanders called the billionaire's media gobbling an "oligarchy" in a post on X. So, what are Larry's politics?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What are Larry Ellison's politics?

Larry Ellison's politics align with the Republican Party. The billionaire has donated millions of dollars to Republicans and is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump. According to The Week, Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company for HBO, CNN, and TBS, and there are concerns that the billionaire will use his power to control their messaging.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders warned Americans that the billionaire's media empire, which also includes The Free Press, BET, CMT, Simon & Schuster, and Nickelodeon is what "Oligarchy looks like." "Thanks to Trump, right-wing multibillionaire Larry Ellison will now control the TikTok algorithm," he wrote. "Along with: CBS, MTV, The Free Press, BET, CMT, Simon & Schuster, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and more. This is what Oligarchy looks like."

Article continues below advertisement

Thanks to Trump, right-wing multibillionaire Larry Ellison will now control the TikTok algorithm, along with:



CBS

MTV

The Free Press

BET

CMT

Simon & Schuster

Nickelodeon

Paramount+

Pluto TV

and more



This is what Oligarchy looks like. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 26, 2026

Trump reportedly brokered the TikTok deal, and users complained that the platform is already being used for political influence. On Jan. 25, 2026, the platform had no content related to the murder of a nurse named Alex Pretti, who was protesting in Minneapolis and was killed by ICE. Video shows him being surrounded by agents before he is fatally shot. Users also claimed that anti-Trump posts weren't being shared as they usually were, per Business Insider.

Article continues below advertisement

They also claimed the word "Epstein" would not work in direct messages. TikTok says that the platform had issues due to an Oracle data center that experienced an outage. The platform also noted that the Epstein issue was just a bug they were fixing. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren called the Paramount-Warner Bros. mergers a “dangerous concentration of power. The national media watchdog Fair also weighed in on the merger.

Since Trump was elected:



Mark Zuckerberg got $25 billion richer

Jeff Bezos got $36 billion richer

Larry Ellison got $78 billion richer

Elon Musk got $187 billion richer



Meanwhile, 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, food & housing costs soar and AI is killing jobs. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 2, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

"The Ellison duo taking over both CBS and CNN, as well as controlling a major social media network like TikTok, would be dangerous for democracy,: she said. "And given their closeness to the Trump regime, that seems to be the point." Larry's daughter, Megan Ellison, is also in the media business. She founded a production company with $1.8 billion from Larry. The film company, Annapurna Pictures, was behind the movies American Hustle, Her, and Zero Dark Thirty.