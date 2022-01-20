Actress Laura Marano Is No Stranger to Netflix Rom-Coms — but Who's She Dating in Real Life?

Currently, it looks like Laura is single, as she and her ex-boyfriend Thom Macken — who reportedly began dating in 2018 — seemingly broke up at some point in 2020.

In a July 2021 interview with Just Jared, Laura said that he helped her a lot with finishing her EP You! and one of the songs is specifically for him. "He’s done a lot of this EP with me because we were dating at the time and he was very much part of the process," she said.

In particular, Laura said the song "Run" was written for Thomas and he's on a remix of it. “‘Run’ was a song I wrote particularly for him," she explained. "The original song is just kind of written by me and so really back again in October, a little bit earlier when I knew I wanted to explore this, I really wanted him to be on the song with me."