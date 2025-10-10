Leah Lewis's Dating History Explored — Is the 'Matlock' Star Single? Leah dated fellow actor Payson Lewis for seven years before their split in 2023. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 10 2025, 3:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actress Leah Lewis has been very open about her background and has spoken about being adopted from a Chinese orphanage at 6 months old. However, much less is known about the Matlock star's relationship status.

Article continues below advertisement

In October 2025, Leah was thrown into the middle of sexual assault allegations involving her CBS co-star, David Del Rio. Now, fans are curious who is supporting Leah during this difficult time, and if she is dating anyone.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Leah Lewis' dating history:

While it seems that Leah's current relationship status is single, she was in a long-term relationship with actor and aspiring musician Payson Lewis. According to PopBuzz, Leah and Payson began dating in May 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love this Chinese-American woman with all my heart. It sickens me and honestly scares me to see the rise of ignorance, hate, and violence in this country towards people who look like her," Payson wrote of his relationship with Leah in 2021. The couple split in February 2023, but they did release a song titled "Back in Time" after their breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

"Never knew a love could take such a turn, no / a turn for the worst/ Now I'm praying for my rebirth / A new life without you," the song lyrics read. "Take me back to another place / Far away / Far away where I won't see your face." Leah even promoted the song at the time, writing, " I’m so proud to have been asked to be a part of this song that was already in the works before we even met. We recorded this back when we dated in 2021, and it’s been a long time coming, finally releasing this in 2023."

Leah Lewis was linked to a mystery man in 2023, but has been keeping a low profile.

Shortly after her breakup with Payson, it was reported that Leah shared photos with a new boyfriend on social media, captioning one, "Mi Amor, mi osito, y mi guapo! Hay mas tiempo que vida and hopefully we’ll do it all." However, very little else was known about the relationship. Based on her Instagram, Leah is focused less on love and more on her health and career.

Article continues below advertisement

"Weightlifting has been one of my first loves and commitments, and it’s taken well over a decade to understand things about it to apply in other places," she shared in June 2025, along with a selfie of her toned abs. " I WANT to be able to do the things I wish or dream to do and be the me that can carry that out." Along with working out, Leah is also starring in Matlock Season 2 alongside Kathy Bates, amid sexual assault allegations involving her co-star David Del Rio.