'RHOBH' Star Brandi Glanville Accuses Singer LeAnn Rimes of Copying Her "I mean, she got everything else of mine ... She might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 11 2026, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Celebrities are often accused of copying one another. It happened when Megan Fox was seen as mirroring Angelina Jolie's fashion. Similarly, Harry Styles is often seen as mimicking Bowie. Also, much of Dua Lipa's album art is notably similar to Miley Cyrus's album visuals.

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Well, now it's LeAnn Rimes's turn to get accused of copying another star, as Brandi Glanville has called the singer out for essentially stealing her entire life. Is there any truth to the claims?

Source: MEGA

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Why did Brandi Glanville accuse LeAnn Rimes of copying her?

LeAnn and Brandi go way back. Although both women would probably prefer not knowing each other, their lives are intertwined — much to Brandi's dismay. It seems that the final straw for the reality TV star was when LeAnn was rumored to be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) — the very show that made Brandi famous.

Upon hearing the news, Brandi took to X to share her thoughts. She wrote, "I hope it's true about RHOBH. I mean, she got everything else of mine — husband, kids, boobs, Bronco, random illnesses. She might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all." Luckily, LeAnn was there to clear things up with, "OMG, dying! School, queen! No, no ... No housewives for me. Playing Dixie on 9-1-1: Nashville is enough drama for me."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @therealhousewiveszone

LeAnn Rimes's health Pproblems, and the truth about the 'RHOBH' rumors.

It turns out that what Brandi was alluding to is the fact that LeAnn's husband, Eddie Cibrian, used to be married to the reality TV star. Allegedly, Eddie and LeAnn had an affair while he and Brandi were still together. In a darkly ironic twist of fate, both LeAnn and Brandi share more in common than a husband. Both women have serious health issues as well.

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Source: MEGA

Brandi has suffered several ailments, including leaking breast implants that caused silicone to enter her lymph nodes, and psoriasis. As for LeAnn, she's also had multiple health concerns over the years. Her ailments include COVID, laryngitis, autoimmune disease, and — like Brandi — psoriasis. Look, we're not saying that cheating Eddie makes women physically ill; we're just saying there's a clear common denominator here.

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Regarding the RHOBH rumor, it's truly just that — a rumor. The idea gained traction after media personality Rachel Lindsay suggested it on her podcast. However, Bravo never made LeAnn an offer, and it seems clear that she wouldn't accept one anyway.

Source: MEGA

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The public was quick to take sides.

With the celebrities' online interaction going viral, the public is quickly taking sides via the X post's comments section. One person on Team LeAnn wrote, "Girl! For real??? The pity party has lasted almost two decades." On the other hand, a Team Brandi member shared, "That goofy b---h keeps canceling the few concerts she books. She’s got to make money somehow."