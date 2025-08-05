Leanne Morgan Went From Selling Jewelry To Selling Out Arenas — Inside Her Net Worth The Tennessee-born wife and mother became a comedic powerhouse with her hilarious stand-up routines. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 5 2025, 5:31 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

It's never too late to start the very thing that sets your soul on fire. As "woo-woo" as that may sound, actor and comedian Leanne Morgan can attest to the notion.

Article continues below advertisement

While many women her age found themselves settling into their lives, Leanne's completely shifted in her late 50s. The former stay-at-home mom built her audience from the ground up by poking fun at herself and the mundaneness of suburbia. Her endurance has led to sold-out shows, entrepreneurial endeavors, and a starring role in her eponymous Netflix show, Leanne. With all of Leanne's growing success, many want to know how much her life has changed in the finance department. So, what is her net worth? Let's find out!

Source: NBCUniversal

Article continues below advertisement

What is Leanne Morgan's net worth?

While we couldn't find a precise figure regarding Leanne's net worth, multiple reports state her net worth is at least $2 million. Additionally, the funny lady is making power moves on and off the stage. According to her Celebrity Talent.net profile, her booking price ranges from $150,000 to $299,000. Not bad for someone who found their calling in their 30s.

Leanne started pursuing stand-up comedy professionally by accident. According to Forbes, she discovered her talent for the art while selling jewelry at home parties in Tennessee. After deciding on her path, Leanne moved to San Antonio, Texas, where she began performing at open mic nights. Two decades later, her grind started to pay off.

Article continues below advertisement

Leanne finished her very first 100-city comedy tour and launched her debut Netflix special, "I'm Every Woman," in 2022, which hit the streamer's top 10 within the first three days of its release. It remains one of the platform's most-watched specials since it debuted in 2023. That same year, Leanne made another stride in her career with her "Just Getting Started Tour." According to her website, she sold over 100,000 tickets at prestigious venues such as the Chicago Theatre and the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

Article continues below advertisement

Leanne is also a bestselling author of her first book, What in the World? which debuted in 2024. The renaissance woman also flaunted her acting chops in 2025 when she landed her first film, You're Cordially Invited, alongside Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. The comedy debuted at No. 1 on the streamer. Then, in July 2025, the comedian proved she just can't help but win when her show, Leanne, entered Netflix's Top 10 list of TV shows on the platform.

Leanne Morgan Comedian and Actor Net worth: $2 Million (Estimated) Leanne Morgan is an American stand-up comedian, actress, and author. Her 2023 Netflix comedy special, Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman, was in the top ten comedy specials on the streaming platform. She made her film debut as Gwyneth in the 2025 romantic comedy film You're Cordially Invited. She also wrote, executive-produced, and starred in her Netflix series, Leanne. Birthdate: Oct. 3, 1965 Birthplace: Adams, Tenn. Marriages: Chuck Morgan Children: 3

Article continues below advertisement

Leanne Morgan is happy her success came at an older age.

Leanne's reported coins and career success are a testament to what can happen when you fearlessly chase your dreams. The comic admitted that, while her dreams came true later in life (Leanne premiered the same year she turned 60), she wouldn't have changed her trajectory. Well, at least not entirely. "I thought I was going to be younger and thinner, but that's okay," she joked in an interview with People.