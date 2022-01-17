Where is the OG 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Host Kirk Fogg Now? Details

When asked by TMZ if he would compete in the reboot, Kirk said that he was only slated to co-host. However, he said "would do it," revealing that he used to set three minutes on the clock and complete the temple run himself before he hosted Legends of the Hidden Temple episodes. Kirk also appeared as himself in the 2016 Nickelodeon original film Legends of the Hidden Temple, where he played the tour guide at the Hidden Temple theme park.