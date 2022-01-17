Where is the OG 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Host Kirk Fogg Now? Details

Where is the OG 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Host Kirk Fogg Now? DetailsBy Katherine Stinson
Jan. 17 2022, Published 6:33 p.m. ET
One iconic game show guaranteed to make any 90s kid nostalgic is the Nickelodeon series Legends of the Hidden Temple. Six teams of two kids each would compete in a series of challenges for the chance to win grand prizes. Kirk Fogg was the host for all three seasons of Legends of the Hidden Temple, which originally aired on Nickelodeon from 1993-1996.
What has Kirk been up to since Legends of the Hidden Temple? Has he appeared in any other projects? Did he appear in the CW reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple? We've got all the answers for you here.
'Legends of the Hidden Temple' host Kirk Fogg now
Kirk, who is currently 62 years old as of 2022, didn't appear in that many television/film roles post-Legends of the Hidden Temple. The former game show host did write, direct and star two films: the 1998 movie Yeah Vous! as well as the 2006 thriller film Distortion. He also appeared in the Veronica Mars pilot back in 2004 as a district attorney. Kirk does have his own Instagram page, with 18K followers as of January 2022.
90's kids everywhere were thrilled when TMZ reported that Kirk would appear on the Legends of the Hidden Temple CW reboot. Kirk told TMZ, "I have fought my way in, I have proven myself worthy, and I'm back in Olmec's temple!" He explained that he would be co-hosting and the series would include some OG contestants from the 90's show. That fits in perfectly with the reboot, which features adult contestants instead of kids. Comedian Cristela Alonzo is the reboot's main host (along with Olmec.)
Some Kirk Fogg fun facts:
Did you know how Kirk was picked as the host of the original Legends of the Hidden Temple series? According to a report from Mental Floss, the show's producers actually selected Kirk out of a headshot catalog. He was brought in to read some lines from a tele-prompter, and the rest they say, is gameshow history!
When asked by TMZ if he would compete in the reboot, Kirk said that he was only slated to co-host. However, he said "would do it," revealing that he used to set three minutes on the clock and complete the temple run himself before he hosted Legends of the Hidden Temple episodes. Kirk also appeared as himself in the 2016 Nickelodeon original film Legends of the Hidden Temple, where he played the tour guide at the Hidden Temple theme park.
Kirk has been married to his wife Rosemary since 1998. The couple have two children, Luke and Jack Fogg. Now that we've got you feeling properly nostalgic, make sure not to miss the Season 1 finale of the Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot, which airs Jan. 17, 2022 only on the CW (you can stream previous episodes of the reboot on the CW app). You can stream all of the original Legends of the Hidden Temple episodes now on Paramount Plus. Will you be watching?