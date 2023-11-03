Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Leslie's Brother Gives Gerry Turner His Blessing on 'The Golden Bachelor' During her hometown date, 'Golden Bachelor' contestant Leslie Fhima opened up to Gerry about her upbringing, revealing that her brother raised her. By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 2 2023, Published 9:01 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on The Golden Bachelor. The first season of The Golden Bachelor is quickly coming to an end, meaning everyone's favorite leading man, Gerry Turner, is one step closer to finding the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with. Gerry has narrowed down his search for true love to just three women, including 64-year-old fitness instructor Leslie Fhima.

Leslie is arguably the frontrunner of the season, but she's pretty reserved. However, during Episode 6, she opened up to Gerry about her childhood and introduced him to her family. Among the group was Leslie's eldest brother, Stuart, who took over parenting duties after a heartbreaking tragedy.

Leslie's brother, Stuart, raised her after their father passed away.

When it came time for Leslie's hometown date, Gerry learned that he would be meeting Leslie's three children, three grandkids, and eldest brother, Stuart. Leslie told the retired restaurateur she has other siblings, but Stuart stepped up and did a lot for her growing up.

Leslie then told Gerry that when she was 16, her father passed away. Her dad dropped her off at school one morning, and sadly, she never saw him again. She waited for him to pick her up and bring her home, but Stuart arrived instead and told her he would be taking care of her.

As a result, Stuart is very protective of Leslie; he even told Gerry he doesn't want to see her get hurt again. Stuart just wants someone to love and take care of his sister like she deserves — and he thinks Gerry could be that person.

Stuart pointed out that Gerry is "much different" from the guys Leslie usually dates, and after a wonderful chat, he told Gerry that if he wanted to marry Leslie, he would give the couple his blessing. OK, yes, we love that!

According to his LinkedIn profile, Stuart is a senior director at Sirius XM Radio. He's held the position since September 2001 and specializes in the car rental business for the United States. His Facebook page shows that he's been married to his wife, Patty Peterson, since May 27, 1984. They have four kids.

Leslie's three grandkids asked Gerry the tough questions.

As previously stated, Leslie is a "glama" to three kiddies — Jackson, Sofia, and Yossi. The latter of the young trio didn't appear during Leslie's hometown date, but Jackson and Sofia made sure to ask Gerry the tough questions.

The pair asked Gerry about his five-year plan, his age, how many women he's kissed in his lifetime, what his intentions are with Leslie, if he likes to dance, and the most important question of all: Is he there for the right reasons?