‘RHONJ’ Fans Don’t Think Margaret Josephs’s Assistant, Lexi Doll, Deserves Her Job

While several viewers claim Margaret needs a new creative director, she seems perfectly content with Lexi. On their respective Instagram pages, fans can see multiple photos of Lexi spending time with Margaret's family. Lexi thanked Margaret for hosting her 41st birthday party in one post, which occurred on Christmas Day in 2021.

The Bravo star also posted the birthday bash on her timeline and called her creative director her “ride or die.” Before the party, Margaret expressed her appreciation for Lexi’s role in her life.