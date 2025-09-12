Inside Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’s Relationship Timeline Following Their Engagement Liam filed for divorce from Miley in August 2018. He began his relationship with Gabriella the following year. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 12 2025, 3:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For some fans, no matter how much time has passed, they will still cling to the past relationship of their favorite celebrity couples — despite the former pair moving on. Liam Hemsworth, the former better half of Miley Cyrus, recently announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, so let’s take a look at their relationship timeline.

Liam Hemsworth began dating Miley Cyrus after the two met while filming the 2009 film, The Last Song. The pair were then engaged in 2012, broke it off a year later, and got engaged for the second time in 2016, eventually getting married in 2018. After just seven months of marriage, Liam filed for divorce in August 2018. He began his relationship with Gabriella the following year.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’s relationship timeline began in 2019.

Liam and Gabriella were initially linked back in December 2019, after being photographed together in Australia at lunch with Liam’s parents, according to PEOPLE.

After quarantining together throughout most of 2020, the pair made their social media debut as a couple in a family photo with Liam’s older brother, actor Chris Hemsworth, in November of that year. Liam and Gabriella stepped out in June 2021, when they made their first public appearance together at the Gold Dinner in Sydney, Australia.

A few months later, in December 2021, the pair took things to a new level when they moved from Australia to Los Angeles together. "My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me," Gabriella told the Daily Mail of her relationship at the time. "And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself."

Brooks continued, "I completely understand [the interest]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me. … But he's great. [The Hemsworths] are great. They are the most beautiful people and I'm very lucky to know them." Liam and Gabriella continued to sporadically share snippets of their relationship online, and in May 2024, the two made a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of Chris’s film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

In September 2025, Liam and Gabriella revealed they were engaged after six years of dating.

Taking to Instagram, the model posted a series of photos confirming her engagement to Liam, with the first being a photo of the two with her engagement ring clearly visible and the last snapshot being an up close look at the diamond sparkler. Gabriella simply captioned the post with a white heart. This will be the second marriage for Liam following his divorce from Miley, and the first marriage for Gabriella.

